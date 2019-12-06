UK’s highest mountains scaled to raise £25k for Manchester charities

A team of councillors from Manchester City Council have climbed three of the highest peaks in England, Scotland, and Wales in an effort to raise money for two Manchester-based charities. A check of £25,939.88 was presented to the charities, Big Change Manchester and We Love MCR Charity, on Wednesday 27th of November.

Naming themselves the MCC Cliffhangers, the team tackled the Three Peaks Challenge back in July of this year. The challenge consists of scaling the Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon in the space of 24 hours. The majority of the group managed to complete the task within 24-25 hours, leaving with their fair share of sore and blistered feet.

The total amount raised will be shared amongst both charities. Big Change Manchester supports those living on the streets by helping them pay for various necessities, and We Love MCR Charity helps the Mancunian community thrive and grow.

Leader of the Cliffhanger group said: “To see the amount of money that has been raised is testament to the incredible spirit of generosity of the people of Manchester. We take care of our own here and I’m so proud to have been just one part of this incredible challenge.”

Speaking on the benefits of the amount raised on Big Change Manchester, board member Stephanie Moore said: “Big Change is the Manchester charity here to support Manchester people. Whether it is helping someone get together a deposit for a flat, to an outfit to wear for an interview, a huge difference is being made thanks to the public’s generosity. This generous donation will go a long way to helping us pull people out of homelessness, and into a better life.”

We Love MCR Charity Development Manager Ged Carter expressed the rewarding feeling he experienced through climbing the mountains. He said: “I am beyond proud to have been part of the group which took on this incredibly tough challenge. The money raised for We Love MCR Charity will go a huge way to supporting the young people of Manchester to achieve the potential we all know they have. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in this challenge and especially give thanks to the people who made a donation. You really have made a huge difference.”