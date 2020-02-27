School children banned from heading football in training

Children in primary school have been banned from heading footballs in training in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The new guidelines mean that under-11s will no longer be taught to head footballs in training sessions, but youth matches will be unaffected. The FA claim that the infrequency of headers in these games means that they are unlikely to cause lasting damage.

The respective FA’s of each country announced the new guidelines in a joint statement which also outlined restrictions to those in the under-12 to under-16 age range.

Those in the “graduated phase” (12-16 year-olds) can be trained to head the ball but it should be a “low priority” for coaches, the FA said. There are restrictions on how much and how often this age range are allowed to head the ball in training.

The Welsh FA did not join England, Scotland and Northern Ireland in adopting these guidelines but they did say they were reviewing this issue and will release their findings later this year.