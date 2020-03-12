Manchester: City of Literature

As a UNESCO City of Literature, Manchester promotes and creates exciting events and opportunities for writers of any medium. There are plenty of opportunities to get involved this March through organisations and your local community.

If you’ve lived in Manchester for a while, you’re probably aware of ITV Studios in MediaCity. The Red Planet Prize is partnering with ITV to create a platform for screenwriters who are just starting out. If you fancy trying your hand at submitting, all the necessary details are available on the Red Planet Pictures website.

Another exciting opportunity for young writers of any medium is the Writing Squad, which recruits writers aged 16-21 from the North West every two years and provides them with writing workshops, the opportunity to partake in existing projects and professional development skills. Again, the details to apply are available on the Writing Squad website.

For World Poetry Day on Saturday 21st March, Manchester will partake in live streaming two poets, Mary Jean Chan and Manchester’s very own Isaiah Hull, to the world, in partnership with Poets and Players. This event will be free at the Whitworth Art Gallery, after which a tree-planting ceremony to “celebrate setting down roots for poetry in Manchester” will take place.

If you’re looking for a place to discuss literature you’re interested in, there’s a great opportunity on the University’s doorstep. This month, at Hatch the Boozy Book Club are hosting a fun night discussing Shutter Island. It’s part of a larger group ‘Social Vibes MCR’. If you’re interested, check their website and sign up to attend! It’s advertised as a night containing books, booze and banter, which is hard to object to. So, if you’re somebody who likes getting a little tipsy and discussing literature with fellow Mancunians, this is probably for you.

For other book-related events, be sure to check out Blackwell’s events page. Blackwell’s hosts book launches year round, in venues such as the Manchester Central Library and its recently relocated store near the University campus.

March is teeming with literary events; be sure to keep an eye on the Anthony Burgess Foundation and HOME as well as those above for events that may interest you.