5 DIY masks to try whilst stuck at home

If you’ve ever wanted to try more sustainable beauty options, the current confinement might be the perfect opportunity to do so!

You could probably use an opportunity to take care of yourself during this unsettling time, which is why we have created a list of 5 spa-worthy masks for different skin types that you can easily make at home with ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen cupboards.

NB: Before making any of these, make sure to check expiration dates of the ingredients you will be using, use the masks within on hour of making and do a patch test on your hand before applying to the face to ensure it will not cause irritation.

The mask to combat redness

Ingredients:

1 tsp of turmeric

3 tbs of all natural unsweetened yogurt (I used Icelandic Skyr but Greek yogurt would be perfect as well)

1 tbs of coconut oil (if you have coconut butter or your oil has solidified, pop it in the microwave until it has become liquid)

1tbs of raw or manuka honey

Method:

Mix the ingredients together, apply a generous layer on your face and rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes.

The yogurt contains lactic acid which will gently exfoliate and brighten the skin. The honey hydrates and reduces scars while coconut oil holds nourishing, antiseptic and antimicrobial benefits, Finally, turmeric is not only a great antioxidant that will help reduce redness but it will also give you a sun-kissed glow without the need to travel abroad.

The mask for oily and acne prone skin

Ingredients:

2 tbs of activated charcoal powder

2 tbs of powdered green clay

1 tbs of aloe vera gel (If you have an aloe plant, just cut it in half and scoop out the gel)

1 tsp of apple cider vinegar

3 drops of tea tree oil

Mix the ingredients together, apply a thin layer on your skin and rinse off after 10 minutes.

The green clay helps calm irritated skin while the aloe vera hydrates and soothes. The activated charcoal works as a natural ‘magnet’ to help draw out and absorb excess oils. Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial and acne-fighter while the apple cider vinegar prevents acne and pimples.

The mask to reduce inflammation

Ingredients:

3 tbs of powdered green clay

1 tbs of matcha tea

1 tbs of raw or manuka honey

3 drops of tea tree oil

Mix the ingredients together, apply a thin layer on your face and rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes.

The matcha tea powder reduces redness and inflammation while the honey will nourish your skin. The green clay will help sooth inflammated skin. Finally, the tee tree oil is a powerful antibacterial that will help temper any irritation.

The mask for dry skin

Ingredients:

1 tbs of raw or manuka honey

1 tbs of extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp of pollen

3 drops of lavender essential oil

Mix the ingredients together, apply a generous layer on your skin and rinse off after 15 minutes.

The honey and the olive oil both hold antibacterial and nourishing properties. The pollen helps soothe and rejuvenate the skin while the lavender oil helps reduce redness and any irritation whether it is sun damage, acne scars, dryness, insect bites or bacteria.

The mask for dull skin

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1/2 an avocado

the juice of 1/2 a lemon

Mix the ingredients together, apply a thin layer and rinse off after 10 to 15 minutes.

This very simple mask will help you achieve that glow that we all strive for. The egg white and the lemon will help unclog pores and tighten the skin while the the avocado’s fatty acids will help soothe and moisturise the skin, leaving it silky smooth.