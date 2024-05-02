Skip to main content
jacobrobinson
2nd May 2024

The Women in Media Conference returns for 2024

The conference will take place on Saturday May 4 in the Students’ Union
Categories:
TLDR
The Women in Media Conference returns for 2024
Credit: Women in Media

The annual Women in Media (WIM) conference, run by students from the University of Manchester, is returning to the University’s Students’ Union on May 4.

In 2022, women made up just 41% of journalists, down from 2022.  The conference aims to promote diversity in the industry and inspire the next generation.

The full line-up is yet to be revealed, but announced speakers including journalist Helen Nugent, filmmaker Basma Khalifa, editorial director of HUNGER Magazine Devinder Bains, Radio 1 producer Daisy Jarrett, and entertainment reporter Olivia Marks-Howarth. 

University of Manchester alumni on this year’s set of speakers include Poppy Bilderback, who currently works for LADBible, and the creative team behind theatre company So La Flair Theatre.

Panels for the 2024 conference feature professionals from various fields, including the music industry, radio, social media, behind-the-scenes roles in film and television, journalism, and theatre. There will also be workshops on visual storytelling and personal branding.

WIM is supporting two charities as part of their fundraising efforts for the conference.

The first is Refugee Women Connect, a charity working to provide emotional, financial, and legal support to women asylum seekers, refugees, and trafficking survivors in the UK.

The second charity is Manchester Action on Street Health (MASH), who support women sex workers, whose wellbeing is often overlooked by similar organisations.

WIM held fundraising events earlier this month, with a club night at XLR and a glass-painting workshop in the Students’ Union.

The committee this year aimed to host smaller talks before the main conference too, with The Independent’s Isobel Lewis and The Mill’s Mollie Simpson visiting for talks and Q&A sessions in December and February.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s conference: £8 for University of Manchester students and £10 for those outside of the University. The Students’ Union can subside the cost of tickets through the Access to Recreation Grant.

Jacob Robinson

Jacob Robinson

Head Investigations Editor & MMG News Producer 2023-24 | Former Head of Talk Shows and Deputy Head of Podcasting at Fuse FM 2022-23

More Coverage

MPs launch investigation into university reliance on international student fees

MPs launch investigation into university reliance on international student fees

As the government pushes to cut down migration numbers, the education select committee begins an investigation into the reliance of universities on international student fees
Senate elections and explainer: what is it and who is on it?

Senate elections and explainer: what is it and who is on it?

It has been a busy time for university elections in the last month. As well as SU executive elections, the Senate has elected new members to the board. Read on to understand what the Senate’s role is and who makes up the membership
Get to know: Who is Professor Duncan Ivison?

Get to know: Who is Professor Duncan Ivison?

Nancy Rothwell is stepping down – who exactly is her replacement?
Disability and ethnicity pay gaps go up, gender goes down: UoM’s 2023 pay gap analysis

Disability and ethnicity pay gaps go up, gender goes down: UoM’s 2023 pay gap analysis

The gender pay gap at the University is at its lowest since 2017. The pay gap in terms of religion, sexuality, disability, and ethnicity has also been reported on

Popular Articles