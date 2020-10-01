Manchester Forecast

Featured image from Unsplash
Want to tick an item off your bucket list for free? Photo: Tobi Law @Unsplash

This company is offering students the chance to win a bucket list adventure

Written on . Posted in News

Student budgets can be tight, and we can’t always do everything we’d like.

But the private accommodation company Unihomes is hosting a promotional competition where they will pay for literally anything from one lucky student’s bucket list.

The prize of the #UniHomesPayMyBucketList competition will be decided by the winner, up to a of cost £5,000.

Examples of potential prizes include breaking a world record, flying in a hot air balloon, doing aid work in a different country, or even travelling to Area 51.

The only thing you’ll need to agree to is for your adventure to be filmed and used on their social media channels. You must also be available on the dates specified.

This competition began at 9 am on 28th September 2020 and will close on the 31st October at 11:59 pm, with the winner announced on the 6th of November.

To enter, you must be a university student based in the United Kingdom and aged 18 or over.

At the end of the competition, Unihomes will appoint an independent panel of judges who will select ten submissions. A winner will then be randomly selected from the ten.

The winner will be notified within three days of the competition’s closing date. If the student does not claim the prize three days after being notified, a replacement winner will be selected.

Here is how you can join the competition:

  1. Follow the official @Unihomes Instagram page. You must join with a public Instagram account.
  2. Like and comment on Unihomes’ Instagram competition post with at least one bucket list item that you would like to be fulfilled and tag at least one friend.
  3. To enter again, and increase your chances of winning, sign up to Unihomes’ WhatsApp List.

Good luck.

Written by

contributor

Anna Jin

