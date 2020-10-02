In the Beauty Bag #2: Fashion Columnist Anna Jin

In The Beauty Bag is a series at the Mancunion Fashion and Beauty section in which we look into a University of Manchester student’s makeup and skincare routine in order to get a glimpse into the beauty secrets of your peers.

Name: Anna Jin

Age: 20

Degree: English Literature and World Literature

Degree year: 3

Do you stick to a beauty routine?

Yes, I have a skincare routine that I follow religiously.

I cleanse my face using Garnier’s Micellar Water in the morning. In the evening, I double cleanse with micellar water and LUSH’s Ultrabland cleanser.

My skin is very dry, so I always moisturise, especially during the autumn and winter months. I use LUSH’s Celestial moisturiser and it is the best product I have ever tried for dry and sensitive skin.

To combat chapped lips, I apply a generous amount of Burt’s Bees Ultra Conditioning lip balm.

Recently, I’ve also started to use the BodyShop’s Vitamin E Serum before putting on my moisturiser.

I struggle with eczema on my hands, so hand cream is essential to me. My favourite is Neutrogena’s Norwegian Formula. It’s one of the skincare products I would take with me to a desert island.

What are your favourite skincare products?

I love LUSH and I would happily give them all my money. My favourite skincare product is probably the LUSH Celestial moisturiser.

My skin is really sensitive, and I have had many allergic reactions to skincare products in the past, so I am very careful about what I put on my skin. Once I discover a product that doesn’t irritate my skin, I use it forever.

This is what happened with LUSH’s Celestial moisturiser. It has been a part of my skincare routine for as long as I can remember, and I intend to keep using it until I die.

What are your favourite makeup products?

I don’t really use makeup. There was a time in my life where I wouldn’t go outside without a full face of makeup. However, the only cosmetic product I like to wear now is lipstick.

My favourite look is the Parisian “no makeup look” paired with a red lip. Putting on some red lipstick is so simple, yet it completely elevates an outfit.

My favourite product at the moment is Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink. It does exactly what it says on the packaging: it literally never comes off my lips unless I use a liberal amount of makeup remover.

The shade I use is called Dancer and it is a vibrant red. It is the colour I associate with French girls who wear marinière tops, and I feel very Parisian when I use it.

Anything you’re guilty of doing or not doing?

I feel really bad about this, but I only use sunscreen during the summer when I go outside. I have heard that you should use sunscreen every day, even during the winter, but I’m too lazy for that.

How did you learn to do makeup?

Mostly Youtube. I learned a lot from the Australian Youtuber, Wengie. I also have some friends who are really into makeup. They have given me advice and recommended products.

What inspires you makeup-wise?

I’m inspired by K-Pop. I think the artists always have really interesting makeup looks, especially in their music videos. I love how much they experiment with fun colour combinations.

