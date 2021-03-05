Hide and Seek Festival: Dance the day away this summer

More good news for festival-lovers this summer! Hide & Seek Festival is set to return on Saturday 4th September. A day (and night!) of underground House, Techno and Dance music. Set in the gorgeous grounds of the Capesthorne Hall Estate, the festival overlooks three lakes and is surrounded by lush countryside. It’s Bridgerton, if the stunning surroundings were soundtracked by the very best of underground music. Hide & Seek fuses nature and music, a chilled out addition to your festival calendar.

This will be the 18+ festival’s second year, after its debut in 2019. In its first year, the festival attracted the likes of Jeremy Underground, Dan Shake, Shonky, Margaret Dygas and more fantastic techno artists. This year is set to be similarly exciting. Early bird tickets have already sold out, even with the unreleased line-up.

Hide & Seek Festival 2019, Authorised Press Shot



We do know that this year’s theme is ‘Life in Colour’, which is sure to brighten up 2021’s festival season. Organisers promise plenty more special design and production too, which can only add to the magic of this unique event. The independent and intimate nature of the festival means that a lot is financially riding on restrictions being lifted by September. However, organisers are convinced that the festival is set to go ahead.

Colour, crowds and music; this year’s Hide & Seek is bound to get booked up quickly. You can buy student second release tickets here, but don’t delay. After Reading sold out only two days after the confirmation that it would be able to take place, festivals are braced for record sales.