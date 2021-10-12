Scotland’s push for LGBTQ+ education

Scotland is believed to be one of the most progressive countries in Europe when it comes to Queer education. They have announced that they will make Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender education a requirement across all schools in the country.

To ensure that the teaching staff are themselves aware, the government will provide school staff with a course on LGBT inclusive education as well as a toolkit for teaching resources.

The government hopes this will help empower young people who may otherwise find it difficult to be able to speak on this subject. The act aims to reduce bullying faced by students on such matters, as the curriculum pushes for equality.

The government has also launched a website with information and resources for young people to look at and educate themselves. The website has options for anyone to join an LGBT charter, or classroom resources, or join an online youth group, or just get any digital forms of support.

The co-founder of the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE), Jordan Daly, has backed this approach by the Scottish government, mentioning how he was also bullied for being gay and such an initiative would have helped him regain his confidence.

He added, “this work will empower young people and provide them with an opportunity I didn’t have at school – to feel valued, confident, and proud of who they are.”

Furthermore, Clare Haughey, Scottish Minister for Children and Young People, stated:

“I am proud to say that Scotland is leading the way as the first country in the world to embed LGBT inclusive education right across the curriculum … we can help young people to reach their full potential and flourish in a diverse and inclusive society… The Scottish Government, in partnership with COSLA, is determined to provide a fully inclusive education for Scotland’s children and young people.”

This initiative is Scotland’s push for ensuring greater inclusivity and equality among youth. They wish that any person irrespective of their sexual or gender identity is given the utmost amount of respect that they deserve.