Latest News:
Government to cut back on Manchester to Leeds rail line, as Leeds to Midlands HS2 scrapped The UCU strikes: Why are they taking place and what are the SU doing? COP26: Still not green enough? Breaking News: University of Manchester Security Guards who allegedly racially profiled student ACQUITTED of common assault Manchester Bars Respond to Spiking Epidemic UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces The University of Manchester remove the option of an automatic extension Andy Burnham discusses the Manchester Night In protest University of Manchester staff to strike over pay Manchester City Council cancels free Bonfire Night events
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

Breaking: UoM make face coverings mandatory on campus

Read More

//Breaking: Breaking: UoM make face coverings mandatory on campus More

// Breaking News:

UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces

Read More

//Breaking: UoM strike action to take place from 1st-3rd December, UCU announces More

  • Mancunion
  • News
  • Breaking: UoM make face coverings mandatory on campus
A surgical face mask with 2021 typed on
Photo: Marco Verch @ Flickr

Breaking: UoM make face coverings mandatory on campus

Written on . Posted in News

The University of Manchester has taken the decision to make face coverings mandatory in all indoor spaces on the University campus starting from today, Monday 29th November.

In an email sent to all students this morning the University explained it was “closely monitoring the situation over the Omicron variant of COVID.”

The University went on to say that they “don’t yet know the risk that this variant poses” and that the action taken was a “precautionary measure.” However, they were quick to clarify that this did not apply to solo use spaces, but was required in offices and study spaces, unless social distancing of two metres was in place.

The measure is in line with new government guidance from Tuesday 30th November, which will require individuals to wear a face-covering when on public transport or in shops. This guidance comes after the Scottish government confirmed this morning that six cases of the new variant had been identified, and over the weekend three had been identified in England.

The University stressed the importance to take all other measures in order to protect yourself against Covid-19, including getting vaccinated with regular washing and sanitising of your hands.

A second year Engineering student said, “Is this just the start before we go back to everything being online?”

Whereas a third year Economics student supported the measure, saying: “This is probably better than letting it spread too much and missing more Uni.”

The measures will remain in place until further notice, taking precedent over any other messaging provided in buildings, with face coverings available for free around the University campus.

Written by

editor

Tags: campus, covid, covid-19, masks, Omicron

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap