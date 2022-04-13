Aljaž and Janette are Remembering the Oscars at Bridgewater Hall

More Strictly content! At this rate, we’re going to need a Strictly section in the paper…

Everyone’s favourite Strictly couple, Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara, are coming back to Manchester as part of their new tour. Following on from their 2019 sell-out tour, Remembering The Movies, Aljaž and Janette are on the road again with the long-awaited, brand-new Remembering The Oscars.

Originally scheduled for Spring 2020, the tour was twice postponed due to the pandemic. The 40-date tour, in which Aljaž and Janette give the red carpet treatment to Oscar-winning songs, dances, movies and stars, began last month and will continue until early May – ending with a residency in London. In fact, the tour is so popular that it’s set to include matinees!

Whether you are Wishing On A Star, Swinging On A Star or merely dancing in the City of Stars, this incredible production will take you from Disney family favourites, through to the Golden Ages of Hollywood and Bollywood, with songs from Lady Gaga, Adele, Prince, Queen, Eminem, Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand, as well as classics from legendary songwriters such as Burt Bacharach, John Barry, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin and many more.

With a cast of amazing dancers and musicians and stunning stage designs, costumes and huge LED screen featuring specially filmed content, this dazzling spectacular will be a night to remember.

Janette Manrara said, “Remembering The Oscars is our biggest and most ambitious production to-date; we have hand-picked an incredible cast, we have some great material to work with and quite a few surprises. The Oscar-winning movies, songs and actors that have inspired us will take this tour to another level, one that we know our audiences are going to love. To say Aljaž and I are excited about this tour is a huge understatement.”

Aljaž Škorjanec added, “While we were touring the UK with Remembering The Movies, Janette and I were constantly talking about how we could evolve the show, taking it to the next level and into the West End.

“Inspired by Hollywood excellence, our amazing cast will combine with outstanding production values to give our incredible audiences exactly what they deserve: the very best! We can’t wait to share it with you. We are red carpet ready!”

Whilst this show might be quite as explosive as the real Oscars – with that slap heard around the world – it promises to be the next best thing!

Remembering the Oscars plays at Bridgewater Hall on 17th April before continuing its UK tour until early May.

For more Strictly content, check out our reviews of Him & Me (starring Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice), Burn The Floor (starring Kevin Clifton) and This is Me (starring Giovanni Pernice) – and our interview with Johannes Radebe.