Live review: The Streets’ ‘A Grand Don’t Come for Free’ at Castlefield Bowl

A Grand Don’t Come for Free, one of the defining albums of the noughties, arrived in May 2004 as a single narrative. Following a protagonist who attempts to recoup £1000 in lost cash across an eleven-track rap opera, the record elevated the concept album form to new heights, and became one of the most impressive sophomore albums ever produced in the process. A Grand Don’t Come for Free is a striking portrait of ordinary life: relationships, gambling, overindulgence, and a whole lot of feeling – which reaches its pinnacle on ‘Dry Your Eyes’. It reached number one on the Official Albums Chart upon its release, spawning three top ten singles. Now, it’s a singular, unrepeatable piece of work, firmly embedded into British cultural memory.

For the first time ever, Mike Skinner has decided to take A Grand Don’t Come for Free on tour, performing the landmark record from start to finish and allowing audiences to experience it as intended. This might have seemed like an odd choice given the absence of an anniversary: it was The Streets’ third album, The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living, which reached its twenty-year milestone this year.

It might have made more sense, too, to take a Peter Hook & The Light approach to touring old albums in release-order, but debut Original Pirate Material has never been performed in its entirety. Skinner has never been one to follow convention, though, and “looking for something bold to do with the live show” led him to land on a decision to perform A Grand Don’t Come for Free over two sold-out nights in Manchester. It’s a decision that has paid off

Opening the first of the two nights at Castlefield Bowl was Stockport’s Antony Szmierek, evidently the perfect choice of support for The Streets. Szmierek displays similar spoken-word delivery to Skinner, and is also inspired by UK garage. But he’s also uniquely identifiable. “If you’re sat on your arse I need you to come down, this is my show tonight”, he says before beginning, “it’s British summertime, we’re alive, we’re happy, we might win the World Cup”.

While the nation’s hopes for football glory may not have materialised, Szmierek eked out a different kind of euphoria through his escapist dance music. The set opened with ‘The Words to Auld Lang Syne’, a song that relishes in the feeling of pure abandon offering the advice that “none of these jobs existed in the Stone Age, so just shrug your shoulders, you’ll be fine”. Despite his ode to carelessness, Szmierek’s previous statement clearly played on his mind: “I had a massive ADHD blackout and said this is my show, but it’s not”, he said, lauding the influence of the artist he’d come to support.

Szmierek could be seen laid at the front of the stage staring at the clouds above. “I’ve always wanted to play here”, he told the audience, and the importance of that moment could be heard in his voice. It’s this that makes Szmierek’s music and demeanour so beautiful and entrancing: his emotional intelligence resounds in both, and everything about him feels authentic.

CASisDEAD provided the second set of the evening, at its best when sounding upbeat. But when the music slowed, the performance fell flat. Flows were not impressive enough to stand on their own; nor was the writing. Lyrics such as “sexy bitch, pardon my French, she’s from Manny, getting drunk on a park bench” seemed like a pale imitation of Skinner’s portrayal of ordinary life. The best parts of his slightly-too-long timeslot were the beats of ‘Wile Out’ and ‘flight fm’.

The excitement that lingered in the air as the horns of ‘It Was Supposed to Be so Easy’ was almost tangible: all 8000 fans gathered at Castlefield Bowl seemed aware that they were about to experience a once-in-a-lifetime show. From the first instant, the audience grappled with the loquaciousness of A Grand Don’t Come for Free, managing to recite most of the lyrics to ‘Could Well Be In’ and ‘Not Addicted’ with a level of success that can only be achieved after years of training through listening.

Teary eyes became noticeable during ‘Blinded by the Lights’, a song detailing an accidental solo rave experience. Its articulation of drug-induced euphoria and paranoia lends an emotional touch exacerbated by the chopped synths that provide Skinner with an instrumental backdrop to his tale of hedonistic distraction. The following tracks came as a point of contrast within both the album and its live performance, as the subtle, domestic romance of ‘Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way’ is immediately undercut by the malice of ‘Get Out of My House’.

During the latter, a lyric discussing a “femme fatale” was made more Manchester as Skinner changed it to “that thing about Emmeline Pankhurst, she’s fitter than you anyway”. This was one example of Skinner firmly establishing a relationship with the city ahead of an even bigger A Grand Don’t Come for Free show at Depot Mayfield in November, a relationship which was developed as he graffitied the bus-stop set that had been recreated from the album cover with the phrase ‘0161 Manny on the map’.

‘Fit but You Know It’ was unsurprisingly greeted by a resounding cheer warranted by its status as a British classic: most of the crowd will have been well aware of its position in A Grand Don’t Come for Free’s track-listing, but it still came as a shock to hear such a popular song so early into the performance. The album’s narrative continued with ‘Such a Twat’ and ‘What Is He Thinking?’, before ‘Dry Your Eyes’ and ‘Empty Cans’ provided moments of tenderness. The latter saw Skinner and his backing singers move to the front of the stage, standing in a row to bring the album to a close with the chorus of “it’s the end of something I did not want to end, beginning of hard times to come, but something that was not meant to be is done, and this is the start of what was”.

It wasn’t long before The Streets returned for “the start of what was”: a twelve-song set of classics and newer material, aptly opening with ‘Turn the Page’. After encouraging human towers with crowd members sat atop each other’s shoulders, it was also only a matter of time before Skinner himself joined his audience. ‘Let’s Push Things Forward’ was his song of choice for crowd-surfing, and as he waded it became difficult to distinguish between crowd interaction and actual lyrics. Nevertheless, this only served to highlight the proficiency of the spoken-word delivery which Skinner uses to transform The Streets songs into single-person conversations: remarks such as “praise be to the power that gave us cold air blowing in our workplaces” fit right in with his sardonic wit.

As he drifted back towards the stage, Skinner noticed a drone, announcing “the aliens are here, tell us what it’s like on Alpha Centura”. Once it had disappeared, he stated that “the aliens are gone, we are free for one more minute”, before launching into ‘Don’t Mug Yourself’. Other highlights from the extended encore included ‘Has It Come to This?’, ‘Weak Become Heroes’ and ‘Too Much Brandy’, but it was ‘Take Me as I Am’, the drum-and-bass-inflected track from 2020’s None of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive which was chosen to close the show. “Growing up in Birmingham I thought we were equals, but I stand below you Manchester”, Skinner admitted, before departing with one last “it was supposed to be so easy”.

After a few summers of exceptional festival performances, it’s wonderful to see The Streets back on stages of their own, especially when it means witnessing an iconic album in full. A Grand Don’t Come for Free may have been released 22 long years ago, before the majority of current students were born, but its continuing place in British culture cannot be denied. The decision to perform it front to back in 2026 may have come as a surprise, but it can be said with certainty that all 16,000 audience members across two nights at Castlefield Bowl ‘Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way’.