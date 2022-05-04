The Mancunion Takes: Bongo’s Bingo!

Last Sunday night, May 1, The Mancunion took to the streets of Manchester, and headed to Bongo’s Bingo’s 80’s themed bonanza at Manchester Central.

We didn’t know quite what to expect. A bit of bingo, sure.

But for a bingo session lasting from 7:30pm to 12am, there had to be more … and there certainly was!

The DJ stroke bingo-caller told us that, for any newcomers to Bongo’s Bingo, “it’s basically just one big massive rave”. And that pretty much sums up this crazy experience. A perfect (if wild) blend of bingo, karaoke, dance-offs, rave intervals, and Tina Turner impersonators: I’ve never seen anything quite like Bongo’s Bingo!

The night we attended was the Bongo’s Bingo XL – Back to the 80s extravaganza, the crowd were donned in shell suit jackets, neon and 80’s themed costume. Perfect attire to match the 80’s soundtrack and prizes on offer throughout the night.

The actual bingo game is intense and fast-paced, especially given the fact everyone’s already at least four vodka cranberry’s down. But the prizes are worth the intensity as you’re in for a chance of winning a whole host of prizes such as: a lifetime supply of Coco Pops; an 80s karaoke machine; a brand-new Henry Hoover; a £2000 cash prize, or even, a decapitated life-size cardboard cut-out of Margaret Thatcher …

The night started, quite unexpectedly, with a performance by a group of professional break-dancers. It descended, in perfect chaos, into a dance battle.

Before long, we were all swept up in the rowdiness of the crowd. With ‘guest appearances’ from Freddie Mercury, Prince, Michael Jackson, and finally Tina Turner – the bingo became a fully-fledged concert, polished off with confetti, smoke-machines, glow sticks and strobe lights.

A look around the benches and you can quickly tell the place is mostly filled up with hen and stag-do parties, with dildos being thrown around and men’s chests on full display.

It’s chaotic, lively, and very drunken. Whether you’re 77 or 18, bongo’s bingo is your antidote to your classic (sometimes boring) club night out.

To avoid breaking your bank I’d advise a serious pres beforehand, as drinks are pretty expensive. And, be prepared to run, no, sprint, to the toilets between bingo sessions to avoid getting stuck in a hefty queue.

Coming up this June, Bongo’s have over 80 shows across 27 different locations all around the country including: Birmingham, Blackpool, Coventry, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Gorleston-On-Sea, Hull, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, London Bridge, London Clapham Junction, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Norwich, Rochester, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Southampton, Stafford, Swindon, Wigan and Wolverhampton.

Bongo’s Bingo describes itself as the definitive bingo experience, and, I have to agree.

It’s bingo as you’ve never seen it before. So, head over to the Bongo’s Bingo website now and grab your tickets!

