Alfie Templeman releases ‘Leaving Today’ but certainly isn’t leaving the music industry anytime soon

Fans are counting down the days until Alfie Templeman’s debut album Mellow Moon is due to be released, and in the meantime, Alfie Templeman blessed the world with his latest single ‘Leaving Today.’ ‘Leaving Today’ is the third song to be released from Mellow Moon, the other two being ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings.’

Throughout the song, Alfie takes us on a journey, floating through different musical rhythms and patterns, ensuring there is not a dull or repetitive moment in ‘Leaving Today.’ The use of different rhythms is clever to keep listeners engaged given the shortening attention economy of society. The overall vibe of this track is chilled and mellow, yet its use of the changing rhythms gives it a groovy feeling and nature.

Starting off with a guitar loop before layering the sound with other instruments creates an enchantment and hypnotises his listeners for the duration of the song. With a solely instrumental opening for the first 40 seconds or so, the track is somewhat unusual for modern day songs. However, it passes quickly and lays the foundations for the song; these foundations being the groovy and ethereal sounds and therefore the creation of an ethereal atmosphere. This perfectly entices listeners to stream or purchase the upcoming Mellow Moon, an escape into an ethereal, groovy space where one can take a moment to just be, and to enjoy the length of a song with no worries or chores being thrown at them.

The final 40 seconds are solely instrumental with a stripped back, but still musically layered outro of 18 seconds. This somewhat mirrors the opening, creating a satisfying cyclical nature to the latest track.

Mellow Moon is out on 27th May, you can pre-order it here!

