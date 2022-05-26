Immerse yourself in MVSON World

On the 16th of July 2022, the renowned Mason Collective brings their biggest event, MVSON World, to the Grade II listed Arley Hall, located just outside of Manchester.

Since their inception in 2014, the Mason Collective has been gathering support for their phenomenal DJ sets and events. Performing globally, the DJ and production trio have developed a name for providing high-energy sounds at high-profile parties and events.

All children from first and second generation immigrants, the collective’s distinctive sound combines a range of influences and genres. This diverse approach is reflected in the trio’s first festival.

Years in the making, MVSON World ‘s line-up brings together both international and local artists. The range of electronic underground musicians being hosted includes AJ Christou, Fleur Shore, Jesse Calosso and Luuk van Dijk.

The beautiful Arley Hall, located in Cheshire, provides a stunning home for the event with its country house and historic gardens. The collective “promises to bring more than just music” by guaranteeing explosive 3D visuals, art installations and a ‘village’ with food, drink and activities.

Standard release tickets for MVSON World are now selling here for the affordable price of £34.50. Don’t miss out!