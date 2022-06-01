Latest News:
Photo: John Digweed @ JBM Music

John Digweed is set to DJ at Manchester Cathedral

Written on . Posted in Music

Celebrate the beginning of summer with an immersive DJ set from John Digweed at Manchester Cathedral. The first event for the new clubbing enterprise Manchester 360°, a 5-hour party takes over the medieval church.

Manchester 360° is launching a series of new rave experiences. The event debuts a new layout inspired by Paris 360°, which stages the DJ in the middle of the space. Putting audience members first, this change in design means that attendees get phenomenal sound quality no matter where they are. Headlined by the iconic John Digweed, the first event is set for June 3rd.

Digweed, who heads the Bedrock label, has been pioneering in the electronic music scene for over 30 years. Known for his sleek mixing technique and trance style, Digweed’s ability to build mood makes him the perfect fit for this event in the atmospheric cathedral.

The historic Cathedral boasts breath-taking architecture. Built in 1215, beautiful 135ft ceilings accompany stained glass windows and for this night only an impressive sound system. This is set to be a rave experience like no other.

The event runs from 5 pm-11 pm, and Digweed treats us with a complete 3-hour set. He will be supported by sets from 09 Liverpool and Hush Hush Leeds residents.

Don’t miss out on this experience and grab a final release ticket for £33 here.

Tags: dj, john digweed, Live, Manchester, Manchester Cathedral, Music

