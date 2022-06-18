The Lady Boys of Trafford

The girls are back – bigger, better and badder than ever before!

The Lady Boys of Bangkok burst onto the scene at the Edinburgh Fringe back in 1998, fast becoming the country’s favourite touring cabaret show. Ever since then, the show’s intimate and warm venue, the Sabai Pavilion, has become an annual staple for many cities up and down the country.

From Hollywood to Bollywood, and from the West End to Las Vegas, these diamanté-dripping divas will be performing some of the biggest hits from the world’s most famous pop icons.

Summer of Fun Tour is a must-see new, brand-new production, with plenty of fun-filled comedy and outrageous cheekiness, over 400 incredible costumes, and more theatrical sequin-laden production numbers than you can shake your tail feather at!

The Sabai Pavilion has received a glamorous makeover this year: a brand-new, purpose-built pink tent that’s sure to catch your eye – meaning that this unmissable show is now easier to find than ever!

The eye-catching Sabai Pavilion provides a spacious yet intimate cabaret venue like no other. To enter the foyer is to step through the looking glass. You find yourself instantly transported to the exotic surroundings of Bangkok – greeted by the enticing aromas of freshly prepared Thai cuisine with meals from £9 and an atmosphere charged with excitement and wonder. There are also two well-stocked bars to keep the drinks flowing and the party going. It is set out in the traditional cabaret style, with audience members seated around tables of eight.

Through these sensory delights, the cabaret atmosphere permeates the pavilion, meaning you’ll be in the Lady Boys spirit before you even take your seat!

The Lady Boys of Bangkok is at the Trafford Centre (outside the Great Hall) from 24th June until 9th July, as part of its UK tour, which ends in early October.