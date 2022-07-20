Events in Manchester this August

As summer draws to a close and the new term looms, August is the perfect month to make the most of your remaining free time and plan some events. The Mancunion has our top picks for what to do this month, so you’re all sorted for inspiration!

Music:

The hugely popular Warehouse Project makes its return to Mayfield Depot this August. You can purchase tickets for its events on the 26th and 27th of August here, as well as browsing the rest of its September to January line-up. Tickets are expensive, however its a student favourite event and something one-off, so consider checking them out.

Although not a Manchester event, Leeds Festival is one of the most well-known UK festivals and, if you can secure last-minute tickets, the line-up isn’t to be missed. The Artic Monkeys make their return to UK soil, headlining alongside the likes of Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Rage Against the Machine, and Halsey. Although Leeds is a bit of a way from Manchester, coach company Big Green Coach are the official partner of the festival and run return coaches to the city centre – check out their website for prices.

There’s also always great live music at Manchester Pride Festival, taking place this year from the 26th to the 29th of August. There’s more on Pride in the Events section, however you can book tickets here.

Sport:

New cricket sensation The Hundred returns to Manchester this August, and tickets can be purchased for events at Old Trafford here. The competition involved women’s and men’s matches in a one day format, using, as the name suggests, 100 bowled balls for each team. This year, Manchester Originals are representing the city and it promises to be a good day out.

The 2022/23 Premier League season begins on the 6th of August. There are of course the two big Manchester men’s teams to support as City launch their defence of the title and United attempt to reinvent themselves under new manager Erik Ten Hag. The season begins slightly earlier this year due to the winter 2022 World Cup.

If tickets to these games are too expensive, you could always go to one of their female counterparts’ matches (click here for United and here for City). Both Manchester women’s teams finished in the top four of last season’s table, so exciting games are promised. You can also catch cheaper matches from the men’s lower ranking Greater Manchester teams, including Bolton, Wigan, and Salford.

Culture:

Theatre fans can expect lots of good theatre from Manchester in August. The Lowry has runs of the extremely popular SIX The Musical as well as family friendly play, The Gruffalo. Meanwhile, Palace Theatre is showing The Osmonds: A New Musical, which tells the story of the musical family, whilst Sale’s open-air theatre has a range of shows on offer.

Arts events in August include the ending of Amazônia’s run at the Science and Industry museum, a photography display which celebrates the landscape and people of the Brazilian rainforest. British Art 9, an event across Manchester showcasing contemporary British art, also enters its last moth in August – consider checking out both before they close. Alternatively, the outdoor Lunar Cinema returns to Tatton Park, showing Grease, West Side Story (2021), and Moulin Rouge. You can browse ticket prices for the full list of films here.

Escape to Freight Island continue their series of summer events into August, with the multifunctional depot venue offering much more than simply food and drink. There’s their staple Comedy Store comedy club, alongside one offs such as disco pogo, bottomless Bruch bingo and hip hop karaoke. Tickets are relatively cheap, and can be seen alongside the full list of events on their website.

Events:

One of the annual events which Manchester is most well known for is Manchester Pride, which fills the final weekend of August. You can purchase tickets and check out the full range of events on their website. We’d definitely recommend going along to the massive parade, as well as the huge range of live music. Manchester has a proud queer history, and, with a portion of ticket sales going to LGBTQ+ charities, the pride festival is the perfect way to celebrate.

Other days out include Bolton Food and Drink Festival which is held on the same weekend as Pride. Headlining this year are The Hairy Bikers, Ainsley Harriott, and James Martin. There’s also the results of the Great Bolton Cake Off and live music to go alongside chef demos and food and craft stalls. The festival is in its 17th year and tickets can be purchased through its website.

A central Manchester option is the Heaton Park Food and Drink Festival, taking place on the 20th of August in the same park which hosts Parklife festival. Things on show include artisan food markets, live music and craft fairs. Tickets are only £5.

Hopefully, you’ve found The Mancunion‘s summer guides helpful. Look out for our upcoming Fresher’s Guides for everything university-related, whether you’re returning to Manchester or a first-time student.