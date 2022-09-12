A Fresher’s Guide to: Pres

At university, pre-drinks (a.k.a ‘pres’) can often be better than the night out. It’s the ideal time to get to know your flatmates. There’s no loud music, no pushing through rowdy crowds, and you don’t even have to travel far.

In order to create a great atmosphere for a successful pres, you need good music. Most flats have the designated DJ – the one who thinks they have the best music taste. If you want more of a mix of tunes, Spotify’s collab feature means you avoid any song repeats. If you’re looking for a starter playlist though, try this on Apple Music!

Once you’ve sorted out the tunes, drinking games are a must. There’s the classics like ‘Never have I ever’, ‘Who’s most likely’ and ‘Two truths one lie’. Even a good ole ‘Truth or Dare’ or ‘Ring of Fire’s’ a great way to get to know your new friends’ darkest secrets and guilty pleasures. There are also plenty of fun online drinking games such as Piccolo, Drunk Pirate, and Party Roulette.

Another way to make everyone feel included and save money is by sharing a bottle. As long as you trust your flatmates to not hog it, going to the shops together and splitting a bottle of spirits ensures no one is without a drink.

Want to take your booze to the next level? Create a huge cocktail is the way to go. A big bucket or keg will do and you can find tone of great recipes on TikTok. I personally recommend a bottle of vodka mixed with sours, peach schnapps, VK or some other lower percentage alcohol, lemonade, fruit juice and lots of ice. Then you have a delicious drink that will get you significantly more drunk than your average Squirrels pitcher.

Once you’re an experienced pre-er, doing pres a at bar or pub is the natural next step. It can be more expensive, but it’s often worth it for the experience and the variety of people around you. Bumping into people or making new friends from different accommodations is easier done in a Fallowfield pub. Places like Nest, Friendship Inn, and Haus are more relaxed and full of students drinking before a night out.

If you’re looking for something further out of Fallowfield then Southside Tequila Joint and The Victoria in Withington have a great atmosphere. Closer to the clubs in central Manchester are bars like The Font and Courtyard, which are great if you want to experience the city without its higher prices. I recommend going to a place with music to get yourself in the mood and feel free to bring along cards to play once you’re there if you get bored of drinking game apps.