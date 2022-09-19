jaydarcy
19th September 2022

Come HOME for 12 hours

12 Last Songs, a live exhibition that sees workers perform paid shifts, is taking place at HOME – for 12 hours
Photo: Quarantine.

Nice to meet you, what do you do?

It’s hard to describe 12 Last Songs. I guess, it’s about work and how we spend our time.

Making a living. Finding your passion. Watching the clock. You know?

12 Last Songs aims to construct a fleeting portrait of society. There are no actors. It’s a live exhibition of people; an epic performance that casts the steady rhythms of life on a carnival scale.

From midday to midnight, workers will perform paid shifts. A builder might build a wall, a hairdresser might cut someone’s hair, a chef might prepare a meal (we’re all hoping we’re there for that last one).

12 Last Songs premiered with Transform 21-22 at Leeds Playhouse in Autumn 2021, before taking place earlier this year at Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts and Brighton Festival.

This extraordinary durational production is created with the people of Manchester. Directed by Richard Gregory, it’s a durational piece of work by Manchester-based ensemble Quarantine.

Quarantine is a Manchester-based ensemble of artists and producers who have been making work for 24 years. United by an interest in what it means to be alive right nowm and known around the world for their forensic interest in daily life, they have achieved international acclaim for work that is intellectually rigorous, radical in form, and unique in character. Past works include dance marathon Wallflower, the epic quartet of live performance and film Summer. Autumn. Winter. Spring.; and the ongoing, monthly curry and conversation event No Such Thing.

12 Last Songs takes place over 12 hours. Audiences can come and go as they please over the course of the day.

“A reminder that all lives are extraordinary in their ordinariness” – The Stage.

12 Last Songs runs at HOME on 24th September – for 12 hours.

Jay Darcy

Jay Darcy

Theatre Editor. Instagram & Twitter: @jaydarcy7. Email: [email protected]

