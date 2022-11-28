Exclusive interview: GIO-GOI x Umbro on Rihanna, rock ‘n’ roll and international recognition

Last week, we saw the release of the much anticipated GIO-GOI x Umbro collaboration, a partnership between two of the most famous Mancunian clothing brands to date. We sat down with Anthony Donnelly, one of the founders of GIO-GOI, to chat with him about the GIO-GOI x Umbro collaboration and how it came to be, in what is an exclusive interview with The Mancunion. GIO-GOI, a brand created by brothers Anthony and Christopher Donnelly, and now led by their sons Leon and Dylan, is what Anthony describes as, “the only answer to many brands that try to replicate the Mancunian style.” The brand is said to represent the football scene, the music scene and most importantly the attitude of Manchester. Speaking more about the influence of the brand we are told that, “GIO-GOI is a great ambassador of Manchester having helped create the buzz that surrounds the city, alongside the likes of Factory Records, Manchester United and Manchester City.” GIO-GOI is certainly a brand that knows what it wants and one that is recognised worldwide. Before meeting Anthony I had heard about GIO-GOI and their connections to superstars with artists such as the Arctic Monkeys, Plan B, Rihanna and Amy Winehouse. However, there was one interesting rumour about a night out with Rihanna that I was so eager to learn more about. Not only did the Donnelly brothers do the honour of taking the pop star to their local pub, but they partied with her till 4am, and finished the night off in a kebab house somewhere in South Manchester. Stories like this are truly incredible and are what makes GIO-GOI so unique as a clothing brand. Another account that was incredible to hear was the story of how GIO-GOI were the front cover of Vogue in 2007, with singer Pete Doherty modelling his own GIO-GOI line, along with Dior Homme by fashion designer Hedi Slimane. As if getting the front cover of Vogue wasn’t enticing enough, Mario Testino, a world-renowned fashion and portrait photographer was on the job.

In the run-up to the interview with Anthony, it was clear that this was an exclusive. Anthony exclaims, “We have always released information to the press, but the press follows a typical narrative of mentioning the past. The narrative they follow is predictable and doesn’t talk about the brand. As a current brand, we find it refreshing to talk to new people who are starting their careers and life journeys. We are interested in the future, new ideas, new designs and a fresh take on our brands.” “Now that our sons have taken over, we want to introduce them to a new audience,” as the next generation of GIO-GOI is certainly off the mark with the GIO-GOI x Umbro collaboration. Speaking to Anthony about the details behind the partnership he told us that, “Umbro was originally based on an industrial estate in Wythenshawe, a stone’s throw away from our council house. Many of our friends Mums and Dads worked there, so when the opportunity arose to collaborate with them, we grabbed it with both hands.” GIO-GOI and Umbro are two great Manchester brands steeped in rich history, coming together to form a phenomenal Mancunian partnership and collaboration. Anthony then goes on to say, “Umbro’s football history mixed in with GIO-GOI’s rock ‘n’ roll authenticity is genius. With the World Cup underway, GIO-GIO x Umbro is something really special.”