Where to watch your favourite carols this Christmas

In the lead-up to Christmas, what better way to get into the festive spirit than to join in with some carol singing? Here is your guide to all the carol-singing events across Manchester to get you in the spirit this season.

Manchester Cathedral

Manchester Cathedral is one of the oldest buildings in the city and a perfect venue for carol services. The Cathedral alone is definitely worth a visit, being steeped in history and boasting beautiful stain-glass windows and stunning architecture. Here is an outline of events the Cathedral is running in December:

1st December: The Lord Mayor of Manchester Christmas Carol Concert. Excitingly this event is hosted by the Lord Mayor, Donna Ludford. It is completely free and mince pies and coffee will be served after the service. Why don’t you grab a group of friends and head down to the Cathedral? Carols will be sung from 7 – 8pm, but arrive a little early to ensure good seats.

7th December: Greater Manchester Chamber Choir Carol Concert. Join in the festivities with the wider Manchester community for some family favourites. Again a totally free event, running between 11:30 – 12:30pm with mulled wine and mince pies to follow.

17th December: Sing-along Carols. For a more relaxed occasion, sing your heart out for this sing-along between 12 – 1:30pm.

UoM’s Christian Union

The University of Manchester’s Christian Union is putting on a great carol concert at the Royal Northern College of Music on Oxford Road, accompanied by a choir and orchestra. This is a special event, and one not to be missed! Tickets are just £5 for students, and the music will be starting at 7pm on December 10th.

City Church Manchester

City Church Manchester is a thriving community found right in the centre of town opposite Afflecks. Carol singing is being held on 11th December at 5pm and 7pm. You can find the venue through a small door on Oldham street that, much like the Tardis, opens up into a big space called Central Hall. There will also be a live band and refreshments to follow the music.

Holy Trinity Platt Church

Holy Trinity Platt Church is hosting carols two weeks in a row, which you can watch by heading to Platt Church on December 4th and 11th. You will probably have seen this gorgeous church in Platt Fields Park, being a short walk from the Fallowfield campus with a lovely walk through Platts to get there. Both events will consist of a choir and a full-piece orchestra with refreshments to follow.

Check out any of these events to start feeling the festive spirit. Carols also pose a great opportunity to go out with flatmates and friends. Why not make a day of it, starting with a roast followed by some carols, then heading to Picadilly Gardens or Exchange Square for a trip to the Christmas market for some drinks to continue the festivities.