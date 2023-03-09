LeadMCR 2023 winners announced

The winners of LeadMCR 2023 have been announced.

10,347 students voted in total, a 20% increase from last year’s figure of 6850.

Students voted for eight Executive Officers and in a referendum asking “Should Manchester Students’ Union remain a member of the National Union of Students (NUS)?”

Manchester Students’ Union has voted to remain a member of the NUS, with 6861 votes cast.

The successful “Say Yes to NUS” campaign received 4,683 votes whilst the “No” vote had 1,156 ballots cast.

A total of 1,022 students voted to abstain on the motion.

Hannah Mortimer has been duly elected the new Union Affairs Officer.

The Union Affairs Officer’s job is to represent students in meetings with senior university staff, including outgoing Vice-Chancellor Nancy Rothwell.

Robbie Beale has been re-elected Activities and Culture Officer, after holding the position during the 2022/23 academic year.

Beale secured a majority out of the 5,370 votes cast for this election.

He will continue to be responsible for all SU societies, as well as organising fundraising events and representing international students.

Aisha Akram has been elected Wellbeing and Liberation Officer after 4,499 votes were cast for this role.

This officer is responsible for liberation, diversity, equality, and wellbeing on campus, ensuring students feel comfortable and able to express themselves at university.

Tesnime Safraou has been re-elected City and Community Officer, receiving a majority of the 4,499 votes cast.

In this role, she will continue meeting with councillors and the Mayor of Manchester, voicing students’ concerns and pushing for changes in the city.

Ansab Ali has been re-elected to the role of Research Officer, representing the voice of Postgraduate students next year.

He will continue advocating for research students and providing development opportunities for them.

Katie Jackson has been elected Humanities Officer for the academic year 2023/24

4,310 votes were cast in this race.

In her new role, she will be responsible for representing humanities students’ interests and improving their academic experience at university.

Raheel Ansari has been elected the new Science and Engineering Officer, with 4,164 student votes cast.

He will be responsible for representing Science and Engineering students, ensuring their academic experience is as good as possible.

Raluca-Elena Valcescu has been elected the Biology, Health and Medicine (BHM) Officer.

3,984 students voted in this officer election, which is responsible for representing the voices of BHM students next academic year.

For a full breakdown of the results tune in to FuseFM at 10am on March 24.