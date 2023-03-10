What is ‘The Yard Sale’?

The Mancunion Fashion and Beauty Team were invited to attend The Yard Sale on February 26, in Cheetham Hill, Manchester. Held in the ‘unique setting’ of a Victorian boys’ school, the venue, in their own words, “redefine[s] creative production from the once confines of an educational space.” They identify as a “space to be shared, experienced and explored” and as such, The Yard Sale comprised a range of different stalls. Different items of vintage and second-hand clothing, makers’ stalls with homemade goods, books, and food and drink stands were on display, along with live music throughout the day.

We had the opportunity to speak to the founders of the event, Beena and Sherelle, about their vision. The Yard Sale brings the nostalgia of ‘good ol’ car boot and tabletop sales mixed with pre-loved wares and a dose of community spirit. Born out of the pandemic, the event is helping to revive community connection and make space for artistic talent. The Yard Sale welcomes both first time sellers and seasoned creatives.

Beena and Sherelle enjoy curating a vibe – they say they aim for a “charity shop feel in the city centre” but want it to be authentic too. They also advocated that The Yard is a space for everyone. Children’s arts and crafts workshops, light-hearted activities and toys for sale make the event perfect to entertain the whole family.

When telling us about their inspiration for The Yard Sale, both founders expressed their personal interest in vintage and second-hand fashion. They had previously enjoyed attending Rummage in The Range and trading clothes at swap shops. After the pandemic, they realised the need for a rekindling of community spirit and saw a gap in the market; car boot sales were only being held on the outskirts of Manchester, in areas which were largely inaccessible for those that lived in the city centre.

Beena and Sherelle were already part of a local buying and selling group on Facebook for the Cheetham Hill area, they just needed a space to facilitate this in person. The Yard was already established as a space for young creators, with its upcycled and remodelled shipping containers that were fitted out with soundproofing insulation, and co-working spaces. It offered itself up as a solution.

We would recommend The Yard Sale to all students who are looking for a bargain, a relaxing way to spend their Sunday, or would like to support their local community.