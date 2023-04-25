Blur announce series of warm-up shows ahead of their first-ever Wembley Stadium dates

Blur today (25th April) have announced a run of warm-up shows ahead of their massive headline gigs at Wembley Stadium on 8th and 9th of July. The tour will see the band stop off at converted church Colchester Arts Centre, the town where frontman Damon Albarn and guitarist Graham Coxon met, as well as Eastbourne Winter Gardens, Wolverhampton’s The Halls and O2 City Hall Newcastle.

This will be the band’s first headline shows since 2015, having reformed to release their last album The Magic Whip that year. The beloved band, in the 90s, had five consecutive number one albums with Parklife (1994), The Great Escape (1995), Blur (1997), 13 (1999), Think Tank (2003). The Wembley Stadium show sold out within minutes, and will see the four-piece play their much loved songs to several generations of fans for the first time in eight years.

The band’s discography ranges from the classic Britpop sound from songs like ‘Parklife’ and ‘Country House’, to the heavier and grungier ‘Song 2’ and ‘Beetlebum’. Their set will span their illustrious career and is not to be missed in this incredible summer of live music.

Tour dates:

Warm Up Shows

19 May – Colchester Arts Centre

21 May – Eastbourne Winter Gardens

26 May – Wolverhampton The Halls

28 May – Newcastle O2 City Hall

8 July – Wembley Stadium – SOLD OUT

9 July – Wembley Stadium – Remaining Tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 10am BST on 28th April. Maximum of 2 tickets per person. For more information visit www.blur.co.uk