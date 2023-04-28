Palace Theatre Manchester invites you to dance

Prepare to be dazzled as Rogers and Hammerstein’s The King & I strolls back to Manchester in its graceful return to the UK.

The show follows young widower Anna Leonowens as she arrives in Siam to teach the King’s wives and children about the English language and Western customs before conflict and romance simultaneously bloom as the King and Anna disagree over traditions and gender roles.

The King and I is one of the most popular and memorable musicals from the golden age and features toe-tapping hits like ‘Shall We Dance’, ‘My Lord and Master’, and ‘Getting to Know You’.

Directed by Bartlett Sher – who also directed the stunning My Fair Lady, which I recently reviewed – it’s sure to amaze with lavish costumes, spectacular sets and a phenomenal cast that includes the West End’s Annalene Beechey and Broadway’s Darren Lee. Beechey led the previous tour, after being Kelli O’Hara’s standby in the West End. In most cities, Anna will be played by Call the Midwife‘s Helen George.

So, head on down to Palace Theatre Manchester and find yourself transported to Siam! Shall we dance?

The King & I runs at Palace Theatre Manchester from May 9 to 13 and tours the UK until April 18 2023.

Please note, Helen George will not be performing at Palace Theatre, Manchester.