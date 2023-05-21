Preview: Parklife 2023

Parklife is back in town for its highly anticipated 2023 edition. Taking place at Heaton Park on Saturday June 10th and Sunday June 11th, Parklife will be played by the most in demand acts of late for a weekend of performances that include everyone from Coachella headliners Fred Again… and Skrillex, to Little Simz to even a collaborative set from Wu-Tang Clan + Nas to name a few.

Parklife 2023 promises to deliver another exciting experience for all with incredible music, vibrant energy and an unforgettable atmosphere. The 1975 will headline the Sunday fresh from the tour of their latest album, Being Funny Is A Foreign Language, that has seen them in Manchester twice before, playing at the AO Arena and Gorilla. Meanwhile, Manchester-born and BRIT-winning rapper Aitch will make his largest performance with a UK festival exclusive, headlining the Saturday.

The UK’s biggest metropolitan festival will also play host to an impressive lineup of both renowned and emerging artists, with this year’s festival set to be an unmissable event for music lovers of all genres. You can expect artists such as The Prodigy, NxWorries, Anderson.Paak, Becky Hill, Raye, Peggy Gou, Knucks and Nia Archives to name a few.

You can view a full breakdown of the 10 stages for the weekend here, but the easiest way to make sure you don’t miss your favourite artists is to download the Parklife App and use the in app stage schedule to plan your day.

Beyond the music, Parklife offers a vibrant and diverse range of attractions. From captivating visual installations, to heaps of concert merchandise, to delicious food stalls offering a wide variety of cuisines, there is something for every festival attendee.

Each year the organisers ensure that sustainability remains at the heart of the festival’s ethos, with initiatives to reduce waste, promote recycling, and encourage eco-friendly practices, Parklife strives to create an environmentally conscious and socially responsible festival.

Even though Parklife is in Manchester, Heaton Park is in North Manchester, so make sure you’re prepared with your travel arrangements. You can buy a travel pass for just £11 for the weekend which includes Metrolink travels and shuttle buses. However, in order to avoid disappointment with the queues, make sure to arrive early.

As a student who has been to Parklife in 2021 and 2022, I can not recommend the festival more highly. It’s an incredible weekend of live music and performances spent with some of your closest friends at university. Whether you’re a first year and this is your first Parklife, or you’re a final year and this is your last Parklife. It’s a must go to festival before you leave Manchester.

Tickets for Parklife 2023 are in demand, so make sure to secure yours early to avoid missing out. If you’re a devoted fan of the headliners or just a devoted music lover looking for new artists, Parklife Festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music, community, and unbridled joy. Get ready to let loose and create memories that will last a lifetime at Parklife 2023.

Parklife Saturday and Sunday tickets are still available.