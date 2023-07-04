Titanic: The Musical docks at Salford Quays for a trip to The Lowry

Prepare to set sail as Titanic: The Musical docks at Salford Quays for a stint at The Lowry.

The story follows the real-life tragedy of the “unsinkable” RMS Titanic, which made an ill-fated journey from Southampton to New York. The show aims to highlight the hopes and lifestyles of the real passengers before disaster struck, and their class differences.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 1997, the same year as the unrelated film. That year the production won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical has a variety of stars within its cast such as Martin Allanson (The Mousetrap), Valda Aviks (The Adam’s Family) and Sam Brown (Mary Poppins). Furthermore, the production’s songs are written by the award-winning composer Maury Yeston, ensuring it will wow crowds as it celebrates the tenth anniversary of its original London production.

With renewed interest in the Titanic, following the Titan disaster, Titanic the Musical‘s arrival in Salford could not be more timely. The musical, whilst ultimately a piece of entertainment, offers audiences the chance to learn more about the Titanic – and the real people onboard.

Titanic docks at The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from July 4 to 8 and cruises around the UK until July 29 before sailing over to Dublin, Ireland from July 31 to August 5 2023.