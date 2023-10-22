The Mysterines: “We have begun again”

For the third time in 2023, The Mysterines have found themselves back in Manchester, for the last gig of a very busy year for the band. We sit across from them as they relax prior to their charity gig for War Child’s Day of the Girl event.

The Mysterines’ most recent single is titled ‘Begin Again’, a common sentiment for a band about to release their second album. When asking if the lead single was a statement of intent, frontwoman Lia Metcalfe doesn’t refute the definition: “We didn’t think it was initially but it kind of has become that – we have begun again.”

The interest now lies in what “beginning again” means for the band. A UK top five album, sold-out headline shows, and fresh from touring the UK with the beloved Arctic Monkeys, to begin again can be no easy feat. However, based on the strength of the single in question, as well as the unreleased tracks we were lucky enough to hear at the show, fans should not be worried.

On touring with Arctic Monkeys, guitarist Callum Thompson describes it as “an amazing experience, amazing people to work with and such a good feeling to play these big stages with big capacity crowds […] They were our band growing up, they were the best and probably collectively our favourite – it was pure nostalgia watching them every night.” Trading clubs and academies for stadiums, The Mysterines tasted what they can expect for their own headline shows if they continue at their current trajectory. “We all grew up with The Hives and The Arctics, and it’s such an honour to share a stage with them”, Metcalfe adds.

The band also mention how early Arctic Monkeys albums, especially 2009’s audacious Humbug, were a big influence on their sound. Comparisons can easily be drawn between the dark shades and twirling lyricism of ‘Crying Lightning’ and tracks like ‘In My Head’ and ‘Reeling’ from The Mysterines’ debut album.

The Mysterines return to Manchester to raise awareness and fundraise for War Child. The Day of The Girl event, now running for three years and for the first time in Manchester, supports girls and young women. On being a young woman in music, and asking if any part of the process has been surprising, Metcalfe is clear and blunt. “Not surprising, no – I think it’s pretty clear what most women have to deal with in the music industry nowadays. Was it difficult, and still is? Yes.”

“I think I’ve changed the way I deal with these issues; the issues haven’t changed […] We could sit here all day and list the issues [facing young women in music] – it’s just about raising the point that things do happen, and will continue to happen unless we talk about it.”

Being asked to headline a gig for War Child is an honour in the music industry – the prestigious slot at War Child shows has previously been held by The 1975, Foals, and Wolf Alice. “It was an honour to be asked – we all have important children in our lives and for some children to be in the situation that War Child finds them in is heartbreaking. It’s great to be a part of raising awareness for it.”

As previously mentioned, this charity gig is the band’s last of the year. The remainder of the year will see The Mysterines have a well-earned rest after two years of heavy-duty touring, with the band counting up exhausting numbers such as 38 gigs in 50 days on their last US tour. “I think the biggest thing we’ve learnt is sticking together,” Thompson says. “Everyone has their own things going on and you’ve just got to look out for each other in little ways. […] Everything else just kind of falls into place.”

We round off the interview by asking the band some quick-fire questions. The Mysterines hail from The Wirral Peninsula, and as such it seems prudent to ask them the most important question first: Everton, Liverpool, or Tranmere Rovers? All bar Paul Crilly on drums (Everton) identify with the Anfield side of Liverpool, although my own Evertonian dismay was tempered by the revelation that Lia Metcalfe’s great-grandfather used to play for Everton.

Dream venue to play? The band express their desire to play an arena show in their hometown. Metcalfe also mentions an affinity for some of the US venues the band played on their last tour – highlighting the Uptown Theatre in Kansas City as one of her favourite venues stateside.

In honour of the event, we ask the band for their key female influences, and they do not disappoint. Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sharon Van Etten, Aretha Franklin, and Big Thief‘s Adrianne Lenker feature in a hall-of-fame-esque longlist of heroes and poets.

The Mysterines have their sound and style honed. However, as with all accomplished musicians, they take their influences from far and wide and take interest in the concept of switching things up. Thompson and bassist George Favager suggest that if The Mysterines weren’t a rock band, then funk would be their genre. Metcalfe follows this up with a suggestion of electronic music, and Crilly throwing heavy metal into the mix. The Mysterines are nowhere near their ceiling for exploration.

There was no time for The Mysterines to hit the town to celebrate the end of the Reeling era (“Been there, done that, and got the t-shirt,” Metcalfe wryly dismisses), or even rest for longer than a couple of days. Two nights after their Bread Shed headliner, the four-piece were straight on a flight to Los Angeles for recording sessions, keeping their cards close to their chest. Best of all, this means that it won’t be long until we see The Mysterines again. Indeed, they keep reeling us in.

Donate to War Child here.

Words by Jake Mitchell and Charlotte Parrott