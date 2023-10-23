90s Baby POP returns to AO Arena this Halloween with a spooktacular lineup

Hold on to your seats! 90s Baby POP, the most authentic and immersive old-school experience, returns to AO Arena this Halloween weekend.

Last year’s event was part of a huge UK tour, with several acts touring the UK and additional acts appearing at the Manchester show.

For this nostalgic classic, Manchester Arena will come alive with spectacular production, epic sound, and 15,000 people all losing it to the best sounds of the 90s. There will be everything from confetti and glitter, to dancers, SFX productions, and a whole host of legends to make 90s Baby Pop a night on a scale like no other.

Expect the most anthemic tunes and most magical memories as you enter a time warp and go back to happier, simpler times with the most recognisable acts of the era.

More than 20 acts will play, from boy band favourites to solo acts, chart-topping legends, and much-loved icons from the worlds of pop, house, dance, and plenty in between.

This year’s supersized celebration lines up some of the biggest and best acts from the 90s and 00s, including Blue, Boyzlife (a Boyzone and Westlife supergroup), and Peter Andre, as well as Snap!, Blazin’ Squad, and Sweet Female Attitude, and many more.

Whether you lived these the first time around, or are keen to know why it was such a special time in music, there is no better way to experience the era than at this biggest and best 90s Baby event yet.

90s Baby POP takes place at AO Arena on October 28.