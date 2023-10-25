Freight Island: The Twilight Trail 

Seeing as the festive season is not far away, Manchester’s cultural scene is set to light up with an unparalleled celebration of winter wonder. This festive season, Freight Island will be transformed into the UK’s largest outdoor and indoor festival, coming to Manchester from the 9th of November. Adding to the excitement, this year’s winter island is bringing to light “The Twilight Trail”, an enchanting winter light show that is guaranteed to captive audiences from Friday, 19th November, lasting all the way till New Year’s Eve.

Freight Island is strategically located merely five minutes from Piccadilly Station with increased easy access via trains, trams, and buses at affordable prices. Tickets are just eight pounds in November and nine pounds in December, making it an accessible and memorable ultimate inner-city Christmas destination. Make sure to secure your tickets at www.twilighttrail.co.uk.

Laura Percy, Development Director at LandSecU+I, leading the regeneration of Mayfield, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The new Twilight Trail promises to be a brilliant addition to both Mayfield Park and the whole of Manchester city centre, complementing the Christmas markets, which are such a popular destination for thousands of visitors every year.”

The night will begin with the 30-minute twilight trail at Mayfield Park. Visitors are encouraged to stay and carry on with the festive activities at Freight Island, including visiting Santa and enjoying Christmas food and drink. Winter Island will be a haven for those seeking indulgent Christmas treats. Vendors offering special festive delicacies will be participating and supporting Freight Island this holiday season. The award-winning chocolatier Cocoa Cabana will be there if you want to build your own hot chocolate or enjoy some of their boozy options.

For those who like cheese, Formaggi by Lazy Toni’s will be serving fresh Italian American toasties, deep-fried burrata in tomato sauce, melted camembert taleggio nuggets and loaded roasties with pizza. If any of that sounds like a bit of you, come along and try it for yourself.

The culinary adventure continues, with Freight Island’s existing traders offering their delicious selections from premium smashed burgers to giant 22” pizzas, award-winning curry pies, tandoori and Indian street food, Venezuelan cuisine, pan-Asian delights, Mediterranean street food, cheesecake on a stick, and fries in a cone.

For a touch of magic, Freight Island’s plant room will transform into a captivating Grotto, hosting a special Santa visit experience, complete with an interactive journey for children to meet Santa Clause and his elves.

The mezz will be turned into a cosy alpine launch in collaboration with Grey Goose, perfect for that holiday booze. Further festive activities at Winter Island include the Santa Paws dog show, wreath-making workshops, curated entertainment, live performances, and so much more.

Come along this winter and indulge yourself in the most immersive winter island light show Manchester has to offer!

Words by Roshni Jesrani