Spike in theft at the University Main Library

The University Main Library has recorded a “spike” in the number of students’ personal items of being stolen.

Reports include items such as laptops, wallets, and headphones amongst the allegedly stolen possessions.

The spike is estimated to have started within the past month, with one staff member defining the spike as an abnormal number of “3 or 4” reported instances of items being stolen over a period of weeks.

On October 17, an eyewitness saw three uniformed police officers in attendance at the main library help desk around midday.

Another eyewitness also reported that two police officers were in the Blue 2 section of the Main Library on the same day.

The officers told students who were sat near an unattended device to tell the owners upon their return that there had been incidents of phones and laptops being stolen.

It is unclear both whether the instances are isolated or related, and to what extent items are incorrectly reported as missing, or how much has since been recovered.

The library has a plan to “stamp it out” and “make people aware” by handing leaflets titled “leave it, lose it” to students.

Library staff have been leaving the leaflets on desks for students to read, and completing presence patrols to increase awareness and provide reassurance to students.

The leaflet also claims that the “fastest recorded laptop theft” at the University was committed within 20 seconds.

One student told The Mancunion that their headphones were stolen on Tuesday 17 October within around 30 minutes of being left unattended; “this was the first case” that the Library was aware of hardware being taken, the student was told.

The student continued, saying that campus securing asked them questions and took details before telling them to phone the police to access CCTV footage.

The student has since not heard more on the item: “I understand they are busy,” she said, but she was “disappointed” not to hear anything.

A University spokesperson said:

“We advise people to keep your belongings in your pocket, or a bag and stay alert when travelling to, or from campus and whilst you’re on it, particularly when it’s dark. Like in any big city, sometimes theft unfortunately happens, but if your phone is safely in your pocket, or bag you can keep any risk to a minimum. Similarly when you’re on campus, whether you’re relaxing in a café, or studying in Library sites, don’t leave your belongings on show, or unattended – even for a couple of minutes. Keep your laptop safe by keeping it with you at all times, or use a cable lock if you must leave it behind.

“Our mobile app SafeZone can be used to quickly connect you with our Campus Support and Security team if you feel unsafe, need immediate help, or require first aid, or wellbeing assistance. The app is free to download, easy to use, and operates across not just on our campus and accommodation areas, but also MMU and Salford campuses.”