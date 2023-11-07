Pro-Palestine demonstrators stage mass sit-in at Piccadilly station

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protestors assembled in Piccadilly station for a mass sit-in after demonstrating in Manchester city centre.

This (November 4) marks the fourth consecutive weekend of protests in Manchester. Multiple demonstrations have also taken place around the University campus.

Demonstrators met at St Peter’s Square at midday and were led by The Manchester Palestine Action group.

After hours of speeches, the protestors moved to Piccadilly Station at around 3p.m., which was reportedly closed because of the sit-in.

Green and red smoke, Palestinian flags, and multiple signs could be seen amongst the protest group.

When in Piccadilly station, protestors could be heard chanting “Ceasefire now.”

Protestors were waving Palestinian flags and holding signs, including a large sign reading “British Government complicit in Gaza Genocide.”

On November 3, Bee Network’s Twitter (X) page called for people to “allow extra time for travel” due to the “volume of attendees” expected at the protest.

Demonstrators reportedly dispersed “more than five hours” after the start of the protest.

Protests have also taken place in cities across the UK for the past four weekends.

On October 28, 2023, hundreds of protestors staged a sit-in at Waterloo station, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central stations also experienced protests and sit-ins on November 4.