Cardiff University SU’s bold fashion move: bye-bye blue shirts and chinos, hello absurdity

In a shocking turn of events on October 20, Cardiff University Students’ Union blindsided its students with a shocking proclamation: the timeless combination of blue shirts and chinos is now banned, and cannot be worn by members of Cardiff’s athletics clubs. A real-life April Fools’ joke? I wish.

Cardiff University Students’ Union’s baffling decision to prohibit blue shirts and chinos is a completely random and arbitrary intrusion into students’ lives. This decree not only dismisses students’ autonomy and their right to express themselves but also raises a glaring question: what on earth compelled Cardiff University SU to enforce such an all-encompassing ban?

The ban, as it happens, stemmed directly from the actions of a group of rugby fresher students, which were characterised as “reckless, dangerous, and incredibly irresponsible”. These events unfolded during an incident that occurred at the Students’ Union’s clubbing night. It is almost like they believe punishing the entire student body is a fitting response to the antics of a few.