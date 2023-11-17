Cardiff University SU’s bold fashion move: bye-bye blue shirts and chinos, hello absurdity
By Grace Hilton
In a shocking turn of events on October 20, Cardiff University Students’ Union blindsided its students with a shocking proclamation: the timeless combination of blue shirts and chinos is now banned, and cannot be worn by members of Cardiff’s athletics clubs. A real-life April Fools’ joke? I wish.
Cardiff University Students’ Union’s baffling decision to prohibit blue shirts and chinos is a completely random and arbitrary intrusion into students’ lives. This decree not only dismisses students’ autonomy and their right to express themselves but also raises a glaring question: what on earth compelled Cardiff University SU to enforce such an all-encompassing ban?
The ban, as it happens, stemmed directly from the actions of a group of rugby fresher students, which were characterised as “reckless, dangerous, and incredibly irresponsible”. These events unfolded during an incident that occurred at the Students’ Union’s clubbing night. It is almost like they believe punishing the entire student body is a fitting response to the antics of a few.
According to local residents, the pairing of chinos with blue button-down shirts had evolved into an informal dress code adopted by male students who participate in numerous athletic union clubs. It is also hard to ignore the fact that, when you mention blue shirts and chinos, two images come to mind – the Tories and private school students. So whilst the University’s association with such elitist imagery raises serious concerns about diversity and inclusivity, blaming everyone for the transgressions of a minority appears to be a disproportionate and unreasonable response.
The Cardiff University Students’ Union clarified that the clothing restriction was “not aimed at a specific group”. Do they take us for fools? Well, the entire student body across the UK can’t help but roll their eyes at that utterly ludicrous explanation. I mean, it is crystal clear that this ban is practically waving a giant neon sign that says, “Sports societies, we’re looking at you!” I can already hear the football and rugby teams crying.
A Students’ Union spokesperson told WalesOnline: “Supporting students to have fun in a safe manner will always be a fundamental part of how we organise and deliver events. As a not-for-profit venue owned by a registered charity that promotes student welfare, we invest in safety initiatives that go above and beyond industry standards”.
Are they kidding? I will be brutally honest here: universities are grappling with a plethora of pressing issues at this very moment, including drug abuse, knife crime, and rising mental health issues among its students. And what’s Cardiff University Students’ Union’s top priority? Banning blue shirts and chinos. I mean, seriously? The misplaced priorities here are nothing short of mind-boggling.
In Cardiff, the Students’ Union stated to the members of the athletic union that, since implementing the ban on chinos and shirts, there was a distinct and notable improvement in the behaviour observed in queues. Now, I am all for optimism, but this sounds more like wishful thinking than a grounded explanation. It is tough not to view this assertion as a feeble attempt to validate a controversial decision rather than a rational cause-and-effect outcome.
When I spoke to a Cardiff University student, they stated “I don’t really see how it’s going to help aggressive behaviour”. And they have a point. Banning blue shirts and chinos might offer a brief respite in the chaos of queue behaviour, but the idea that this can be sustained is laughable. How naïve do they think students are?
It is only a matter of time before students snap back to their old habits. Let’s not kid ourselves, regulating clothing won’t do a thing to address the underlying problems. It is a clear violation of students’ rights to express themselves and a lazy attempt at a solution.
University students have witnessed dress code restrictions before. Remember when in 2018, the University of Kent’s Students’ Union came under fire for its ludicrous idea of banning “offensive” costume choices, which included Tories, chavs, and cowboys? Yet five years later, it is the most commonplace, everyday attire that has been prohibited. Well, my burning question is, could the University of Manchester be considering such ridiculous clothing bans in the future? One can only hope not, because this trend of micro-management and suppressing individual expression has gone on long enough.