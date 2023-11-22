Magic Bus fares set to rise to £2 from December 2023

From December 3, 2023, Magic Bus single fares will rise to £2.00, becoming the same as other services across Manchester.

Other changes include the suspension of the Magic Day Ticket (previously £4.80) and the 7 Day MagicRider rising from £12.00 to £14.00.

The 142, 143, and 147 Magic Buses had previously been cheaper than other Stagecoach services.

The Magic bus was introduced in Manchester in 2006 and travels from the city centre to areas of South Manchester, passing Manchester Metropolitan University, University of Manchester, and the Royal Northern College of Music.

There have been numerous price increases since their inception. In 2017, the fare rose from £1 to £1.50.

In 2022, five Students’ Unions across Greater Manchester petitioned to cap student bus fares at £1.50 after uncertainty over prices due to limited government funds. However, Magic Bus single fares are currently £1.80.

In December 2022, the Government introduced a £2 bus fare cap across many UK buses to tackle the cost of living increase. The cap has recently been extended until late 2024.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester had already introduced a bus cap in September 2022, capping adult single fares at £2 and children fares at £1.

In June 2023, this cap was extended until September 2024, and Burnham stated it will be under annual review.

In September of this year, Transport for Greater Manchester’s new Bee Network was introduced, with it’s aim to have all buses in Greater Manchester under public ownership by 2025.