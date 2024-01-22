22nd January 2024
Government announces an increase in BBC licence fees from April 2024
By Grace Hilton
The government has announced a rise in BBC licence fees from next year. But what are the reasons behind this decision?
The government has announced an increase in BBC licence fees from April 2024, from £159 to £169- a rise of 6.6%.
More Coverage
The Christabel Pankhurst Institute opens
The University of Manchester’s newest flagship building welcomes cutting edge healthcare technology research
Nancy Rothwell given Outstanding Achievement Award by the Times Higher Education
Times Higher Education has awarded Nancy Rothwell for successes at “every rung of the ladder”
University launches new BA degree in Creative and Cultural Industries
The BA in Creative and Cultural Industries, for students interested in the two sectors, will be starting in September 2024
University of Manchester spent £1,436 to clean Just Stop Oil graffiti from Ali G
A Freedom of Information request has revealed the University spent a one-off £1,436 to remove Just Stop Oil graffiti