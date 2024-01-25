Duncan Ivison confirmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester

Professor Duncan Ivison, formerly of the University of Sydney, has been appointed as the next President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manchester, starting on 1 August 2024.

Ivison will join Manchester from the University of Sydney, where he was most recently Deputy Vice-Chancellor and a Professor of Political Philosophy.

This comes after Dame Nancy Rothwell, the current Vice-Chancellor announced she was stepping down in March of 2023.

A University statement confirmed that the search process for Dame Rothwell’s successor was after “an extensive global search process that began in March this year.”

The process “involved widespread stakeholder engagement across the University including members of staff, senate, students, alumni, civic leaders, unions and business partners.”

Professor Duncan Ivision said in a statement, “It is an extraordinary honour to join The University of Manchester as President & Vice-Chancellor as it enters its third century. The University is a research and teaching powerhouse, but also an institution – like the city itself – with true heart and soul.”

His appointment comes in the bicentennial year of the University, with celebrations commencing with a light up event along Oxford Road.

The University of Sydney congratulated Professor Ivison on his new appointment, saying; “Duncan is an outstanding leader. His leadership has made a lasting difference to the quality and impact of research here at the University. He will bring a wealth of experience and great passion for education to his new role leading the University of Manchester.”

Professor Dame Rothwell’s fourteen year tenure as Vice-Chancellor saw her become the first woman to lead the University of Manchester.

Her tenure has seen some controversial moments, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic with the barricading of students in the Fallowfield campus in 2020.

This culminated in a student vote of confidence against her in the following year, which she lost, with 89% of those voting stating they had no confidence in Ms Rothwell.

2024 marks Rothwell’s 37th year at the University.