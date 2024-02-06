Skip to main content
ellaloganwilson
6th February 2024

“Declaration of war:” Night & Day Cafe’s legal dispute continues

The original noise abatement notice was filed in 2021, but Night & Day is again in court to opposed the council’s complaints
Credit: Mark Waugh @ www.cartridgesave.co.uk

The legal dispute over noise complaints between Manchester city council and Night & Day Cafe music venue has again gone to court.

A noise abatement notice was originally submitted to the venue by the Manchester city council in 2021. 

The original complainant moved into a near-by flat during the Covid-19 pandemic and proceeded to submit a noise complaint when the venue reopened post-lockdown. They argued that club nights during the weekend were going on till late and causing noise issues.

The resident in question has since moved out of the flat.

During the latest 3-day hearing, the defence argued that the apartment’s vacancy and no previous complaints show the unlikelihood of a future nuisance

The venue owner Jennifer Smithson has previously questioned the legitimacy of the complaint and stated that a lack of proper noise study before building the flats is the root issue.  

Concerns have arisen over the consequences that a ruling in the council’s favour would have on the local economy as similar cases may be brought against other music venues in the area.

Sarah Clover, barrister representing the cafe, told the court, “What we have just heard is a declaration of war by this council, not just on Night & Day, but on the whole of their night time economy at such a desperate time for this industry. That’s a tragedy.”

The historic Northern Quarter venue gained notoriety in the 1990s for supporting the live music scene in Manchester. It has become a staple of the Manchester indie music scene with bands like Wet Leg and Arctic Monkeys playing.

A Change.org petition, started in November 2021, has reached 99,000+ signatures and asks that the noise abatement notice be removed from Night & Day. 

The petition argues that “ill-considered planning” is the root cause and that Night & Day should not be labelled “as a nuisance.” Similar venues in the area along with musicians and local music lovers have all expressed their support as well as their outrage at the council’s continued legal case. 

The case is ongoing, with a judge’s decision anticipated within the next two weeks. 

