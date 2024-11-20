A taste of the Caribbean: Turtle Bay’s new menu

This winter, Turtle Bay are serving up a treat with a whole new menu full of some of the most comforting dishes inspired by Caribbean classics. For those who haven’t yet braved either of the Turtle Bay locations in Manchester, for a boozy bottomless brunch, there is one on Oxford Road, and one right in the centre of Northern Quarter. While the bar and restaurant is infamous among students for their generous happy hour deals, the food is not to be missed.

That said, going for a whole meal may not be within the student budget, but I would certainly suggest getting a couple of sides alongside your happy hour cocktails, or waiting for your family or friends to visit and provide an excuse to splash out on the perfect wintery, mid-week evening treat.

To start, we tried a couple of their rums, of which the selection was extensive and intriguing. The new Twin Fin Coconut and Lychee rum was a sweeter, sophisticated version of the nostalgic Malibu, though as a diehard Malibu hater I can safely say this rum was saved for me by the floral lychee flavour. The Rumbullion is another new flavour on the menu: a comforting, autumnal drink with spices, vanilla, and orange. I couldn’t think of a more festive trio, making it a great choice for the season.

The rums are served with a bottle of soft drink of your choice – we chose lemonade, which paired particularly well with the Coconut and Lychee, though I’d suggest a warmer option for the Rumbullion such as ginger beer – and is offered at 2 for £9.20, a reasonable price but not exactly a remarkable deal.

We were kindly served a range of starters, including the newly upgraded garlic bread. Following a recipe change, the garlic bread was as light and fluffy as it comes, acting as the perfect beginning of a filling meal or for soaking up the one-too-many cocktails enjoyed at happy hour. Sufficiently buttery and carby without taking space away from the main event.

The ackee saltfish rolls were a take on the iconic national dish of Jamaica, and the punchy flavour from the fish wrapped up in a flaky roti did not disappoint. These are a must-try dish for an affordable taste of Turtle Bay’s menu. The new fish tacos were similar, though personally somewhat less interesting due to the simpler flavours. Battered hake is wrapped up in the same roti, arguably a fish finger sandwich alternative for the less adventurous taste-buds, though undeniably tasty nevertheless.

For mains, it was a carnivorous affair, with some of the most decadent meat dishes. The brown chicken was a real crowd pleaser- simple, yet boasting a depth of flavour and served with my personal favourites, plantain and rice & peas. The rum BBQ ribs were a sweet and smoky sensation, the meat fell apart at the bone and came with a side of pineapple slaw and cheesy spiced fries. It was a refreshing combination, though admittedly the least satiating of the mains since the sides were lacking somewhat in quantity. The ultimate comfort dish was the beef cheek stew. Beef cheek is not a favourite for everyone, but served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes, the stew will warm your stomach and satisfy that winter craving.

The main standout from the meal was how tender and fresh all of the meat and fish was, though this did prompt the observation that options for vegetarians are few and far between, particularly among the new menu. Nonetheless, vegetarian and vegan options are both available, and Turtle Bay’s extensive menu ensures that there is something there for everyone. While the mains are on the pricier side, at an average of £15 per dish, the fresh ingredients and pleasant atmosphere make for a satisfying and enjoyable meal and experience all-round.

Turtle Bay has two venues: Oxford Road and Northern Quarter. Both are open 12-11pm Monday-Wednesday, 12pm-12am on Thursdays, 11-1am on Fridays, 10-1am on Saturdays and 11am-10pm on Sundays.