There are not many celebrities who are recognised by their first name only. Yet Molly-Mae, or Molly-Mae Hague, the social media sensation and former Love Island star is one of the few. Following the success of Filter by Molly-Mae, her self-tanning brand, she has recently launched a clothing brand, Maebe, with promises of inclusivity, ‘afforfable’ yet ‘timeless’ style , and seemingly an extension of Hague’s style herself.

However, the brand has quickly found itself embroiled in controversy, particularly around sizing issues, material quality, and questions around originality. While the fashion industry is well used to grappling with the implications of celebrity driven brands, Maebe raises critical questions about inclusivity and ethical fashion.

Sizing Issues: A Step Backwards for Inclusivity?

One of the first and biggest critiques of Maebe revolves around its sizing. When it was first revealed Maebe sizing would range from a 2XS to a 4XL, like most, I was pleased to see a celebrity so conscious of being inclusive, and offering a 9 stage size guide. Maebe’s own website sizing advice suggests an openness and considerate customer-led approach in the discourse around sizing, suggesting that customers can email to request sizing.

However it was quickly revealed that this attempt at size inclusivity at Maebe wasn’t perfect, with sizes not matching conventional size guides. For example, under Maebe’s size guide, a size 4XL equates to a UK size 20, a 2XS at a UK size 4, as seen in the above image, taken from Maebe’s own website.

Maebe’s size guide is completely anomalous in comparison to UK standard sizing, a view shared by many fans, who have taken to TikTok to voice their opinions. ‘In what world today is a UK 12 a Large?’ voices one user. While some feel there is little issue with a brand that offers such a wide range of sizing, others suggest this misalignment can lead to body image issues, with clothing sizes being a huge tracker, trigger or indicator to weight loss and eating disorders. The initial impression of increased sizing options for inclusivity quickly turned sour for many.

Material Quality: Price vs. Value

Another point of contention is the quality of materials used in Maebe’s garments. Despite the premium price points, with some pieces costing up to £140, see the The ultimate Blazer, customers have raised concerns over the high percentage of polyester and other cheap materials in the fabric compositions – some even coining it a ‘glorified PLT’’. Many of the pieces that retail for upwards of £60 or more do not deliver the quality that consumers would expect for such an investment.

Instead, customers have reported that the garments feel flimsy and poorly made, raising eyebrows about the brand’s commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices. The fabric composition of each piece is listed alongside it on their store website, for example, the Maebe blazer is made up of 100% synthetic fibers, with 63% polyester, 19% Viscose, and 18% Acrylic.

In comparison, much cheaper, more affordable fast-fashion brands provide the same pieces, actually using better materials. This Grey Blazer from PLT, priced at £42, contains 15% Cotton.

At a time when the fashion industry is increasingly focused on quality and sustainability, the juxtaposition of Maebe’s pricing and material quality feels disingenuous. When consumers pay a premium, they expect a product that reflects the price — not only in terms of aesthetics but also in quality and durability.

Originality: A Familiar Design Landscape

Perhaps the most significant controversy surrounding Maebe is its originality — or lack thereof. To me, there seems to be much similarity between Maebe’s designs and those of established brands like Djerf Avenue. This has sparked discussions about the oversaturation of the market with celebrity-driven brands that often recycle existing ideas rather than innovate.

The question rises: why are celebrities so eager to launch brands that seem like mere repetitions or rip-offs? In an age where consumer consciousness is at an all-time high, it seems counterproductive for public figures to create brands that lack authenticity or originality. This lack of creativity raises ethical concerns about the fashion industry as a whole, especially when many consumers are looking for unique, thoughtful contributions rather than predictable offerings.

Celebrity Responsibility: Molly-Mae Responds

Molly-Mae has addressed some of the criticisms head-on in a Vlog , stating, “The most disheartening out of everything is that people are making videos, talking negatively about maybe when they don’t even place an order. They don’t even have clothes in their hands to review”. However, the path forward appears challenging. In an interview, she emphasised the importance of creating a brand that resonates with her audience and admitted that she has learned from the feedback. Yet, I am left wondering if such responses are enough to address the broader implications of her brand on the fashion landscape.

As Maebe continues to develop, it seems crucial for both consumers and creators to hold brands accountable for their practices. The controversy surrounding Molly-Mae’s venture serves as a reminder of the importance of integrity, inclusivity, and originality in an increasingly crowded market. Fashion should not only be about trends but also about empowering consumers through thoughtful, responsible choices. As Maebe navigates this landscape, it remains to be seen whether it can evolve into a brand that genuinely represents the values it espoused at launch.