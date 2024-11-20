November’s fashion news in five

Vogue’s December issue is guest-edited for the first time ever by Marc Jacobs

For the first time in the American publications history, Anna Wintour has passed the baton to Marc Jacobs to guest-edit Vogue’s December issue. This is a big step for Editor in Chief Anna Wintour who, in her lengthy tenure dating back to 1988, has never allowed anyone else at the helm.

@marcjacobs The devil wears Marc Jacobs! Marc Jacobs is the first-ever guest editor for Vogue’s December 2024 issue ♬ original sound – marcjacobs

Gracing the cover for this special issue is Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel archetype Cindy Crawford, and model in her own right. The December issue includes contributions from names never before seen in the magazine, such as playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Speaking to The New York Times, Wintour felt that when picking a guest editor “there was no one else in mind. If he had said no, I would have gone a different route, not to another person.”

Chioma Nnadi of British Vogue is “concerned” about the re-emergence of thinner models

Nnadi, head of editorial content at British Vogue (AKA Editor-in-Chief), recently appeared on BBC Radio 4 to discuss a brand new exhibition at the Lightroom in London. Nnadi discussed her concerns surrounding the rise in weight loss drugs and the effects they’re having on body image.

Nnadi felt that “maybe perhaps Ozempic has something to do with it”, ‘it’ being the return of incredibly thin models on the runway. Nnadi went on to say that at recent fashion weeks “there wasn’t enough representation as far as body diversity”. Nnadi has yet to have a plus-sized woman grace the cover of British Vogue since she took over from Edward Enninful in April 2024.

Next launches new luxury sub-site Seasons

The high street retailer has launched its highly anticipated luxury sub-site, Seasons, selling brands such as Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, and Ganni. The site boasts a mixture of affordable luxury and ‘aspirational’ brands selling womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.

The site is helmed by a team of experienced buyers, such as Emma Ilori, previously of Flannels. Seasons is intending to focus on ‘investment’ pieces which are more affordable than certain luxury brands, but is still planning on adding more high-end names by the end of the year according to Elle.

Vogue opens new exhibit at The Lightroom: VOGUE: Inventing the Runway

Opening 13th November, ‘VOGUE: Inventing the Runway’ explores the history of the fashion runway show from the early 20th century to the present.

@juliahobbs_ Sneak peek of ‘VOGUE: Inventing the Runway’ — an immersive exhibit that opens tomorrow at the Lightroom in London 💜@British Vogue ♬ original sound – Julia Hobbs

The exhibition, narrated by Cate Blanchett, uses Vogue’s enviable archive to create an immersive experience full of couture salons and contemporary pop-culture events. According to Anna Wintour, “this Lightroom experience is a wonderful opportunity for a lot more people to experience first hand the thrill of watching the history of fashion unfold right in front of them”.

The exhibition runs from November 13 2024 to April 26 2025.

M&S partners with 2010s design icon Bella Freud for a new collection

Adding to the list of high street brands partnering with high-end designers, high street giants Marks and Spencer have partnered with the iconic Bella Freud for a new in-store collection.

Bella Freud’s 1970s-esque signature pieces have dominated the workwear wishlist of many, but come with a very hefty price tag. However, Bella Freud’s new collaboration with M&S brings the signature glamour without the uncomfortable price tag. The collection offers a classic Bella Freud suit nearly £1,200 less than what you would usually expect to pay.

The collection also includes knitwear, blouses, scarves, bags, jeans, and beanies, with all pieces falling under £150.