The Ballers’ ‘A Day Late and a Dollar Short’: A forgotten fusion of Southern hip-hop and G-funk

The year is 1997. The location is Orlando, Florida. Four men – Diante “Iggi-Boo” Singleton, Pat “Nitti” Cars, Samuel “Son of Sam” Ayers and Toneye “Rome” Brown – finish recording their album A Day Late and a Dollar Short under the name The Ballers. It releases on Brown’s Palm Bay-based label Black Eye Records to little fanfare, and the group never record any other projects. Years later, a copy winds up being uploaded to the internet, and quickly gains attention amongst hip hop fans, with a streaming release in February 2023. So how did an album so obscure it doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page become a holy grail among both Southern hip hop and G-funk fans over the years?

To understand what makes A Day Late and a Dollar Short so special, it helps to look at the shifting landscape of hip-hop in the late nineties. G-funk is a style of hip hop mainly pioneered on the West Coast in the late eighties and early nineties, with songs including ‘The Formula’ by The D.O.C. and ‘Tonite’ by DJ Quik establishing the defining sound of the genre, being a mix of samples and live instrumentation with a focus on high-pitched synthesisers, creating a smoother and more organic sound than most gangsta rap at the time displayed.

While the genre was hugely successful in the early-to-mid nineties, by 1997 it was beginning to lose its popularity, with many West Coast artists shifting their sound to genres such as dirty south (Snoop Dogg) or a commercial style of pop rap (Dr. Dre). However, while G-funk’s dominance waned on the West Coast, its influence remained prevalent in parts of the South. Artists like Fat Pat, Eightball & M.J.G., ESG and Tommy Wright III released material that blended G-funk with the laid-back yet gritty aesthetic of the Southern scene, all the way into the early 2000s. But none of them meshed the styles as expertly and seamlessly as The Ballers did on A Day Late and a Dollar Short.

The heart of this album is in its rich, detailed production from the trio of The Jolly Stompers, consisting of Martin “Ray” Curtis, Michael Weng and Andrew Johnson, the latter of which gained experience producing Miami bass tracks for artists such as The Cartel. For a group of relative unknowns, the production is exceptional – polished yet raw, effortlessly capturing the essence of both G-funk and Southern rap. The sampling is particularly impressive: ‘Me 4 Me’ flips Atlantic Starr‘s ‘Second to None’, a sample hip hop fans might recognise from Madvillain’s ‘Bistro’, but here, it’s reworked with a smoother, jazz rap feel.

Some critics might dismiss the rapping as monotonous; however, the MCs provide a compelling contrast to the smooth production and soulful, female-led hooks with their bass-heavy, imposing flows. And there are standout verses, such as the second on album highlight ‘Hustler’, even if many touch on the same subjects and occasionally blend into each other. Toneye “Rome” Brown, who formerly performed under the name T-Isaam, has an endearing Scarface-like quality to his voice that gives it a nice weight and marks him as the clear standout MC on the project.

There’s also a clear Mafioso or pimp rap influence throughout the album, even down to its cover artwork. Created by artist Hassan Patterson, the front cover was directly inspired by Richard Pryor’s Craps album, with additional influences from pool halls and smoky bars. “Toneye commissioned me to do the cover,” Patterson told me when I reached out to him. “The main art direction he gave me was that he wanted the cover to have the same vibe as Craps.” Patterson, who had previously designed logos for Brown’s labels Big House Music and Black Eye Records, was still relatively new to painting at the time, primarily working in coloured pencil and ink. However, for A Day Late and a Dollar Short, he opted for oil paint, giving the cover a stylish, textured quality that complements the album’s polished yet gritty sound.

The album’s only single, the breezy party track ‘Saturday’, was released on 12″ vinyl and cassette, backed with ‘No One’s Gonna Play You’. It almost feels pointless highlighting tracks to listen to from the project, though, given how consistently great it is as a whole. In a perfect world, this would’ve been the best-selling rap album of 1997 and The Ballers would have gone on to have a long, successful career. Alas, this wasn’t the case, and for years, this album was mired in obscurity.

The exact timeline of its internet resurgence is unclear, but it is known that DJ Ray Swift, a key figure in the album’s production, was instrumental in bringing A Day Late back to life. He spearheaded the 2022 CD reissue on Most Wanted Records, working alongside Toneye Brown, who oversaw the remastering for that and the 2023 streaming release. The reissue also included a previously unheard track, the excellent ‘If I Knew Then’. It gave the album a wider reach than it ever had before, amassing thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify and being rated in the top 2000 albums of all time on rateyourmusic.com.

There are probably hundreds of albums like A Day Late and a Dollar Short. Groundbreaking, high-quality, classic even, but sadly lost to time. The worst part is that most of them will never be found and given a wide release. But as long as there are dedicated fans, artists and archivists digging through crates and old files, more lost classics will continue to resurface. And while The Ballers might have found fame a day late, they’re finally getting their due respect.