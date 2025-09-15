The Hallé 2025-26 concert season: Must-see events and special guests in the heart of Manchester

Each year, the much-loved Hallé symphony orchestra graces Manchester with its presence at the spectacular Bridgewater Hall in the city centre, boasting a season of incredible genre-spanning classical music between the months of September and June. In what has been dubbed the orchestra’s “most diverse season to date”, with everything from classical masterpieces to more modern works, the 2025-26 season is sure to have something for everyone.

The season kicks off with Elgar’s much-loved Cello Concerto, performed by acclaimed Norwegian cellist Truls Mørk. From the iconic sweeping moderato theme introduced in the first movement, to the heartfelt Adagio third movement, the piece is sure to be an iconic opening to this exciting concert season. Kahchun Wong returns for his second season as the orchestra’s principal conductor and artistic advisor for this opening night, conducting alongside the Elgar, Shostakovich’s brilliant Festive Overture, and ending the evening with the epic Rachmaninoff Symphony Number Two.

Alongside this unmissable opening night, Wong will return throughout the season to conduct some other incredible repertoire. Amongst these includes the first concert of the Rush Hour series at the beginning of October, where he conducts Elgar’s esteemed Enigma Variations. The Hallé’s unique Rush Hour concerts offer early evening, hour-long weekday concerts, providing the perfect opportunity for working people to witness the delights of the orchestra. This concert also marks featured artist Anna Lapwood’s debut for the 25/26 season, where she will play a Hallé co-commission by contemporary classical composer Max Richter.

For those just starting to discover the magic of live classical music, there are plenty of concerts featuring firm family favourites. The Flying Through Film concert in mid-October will see the orchestra and featured artist Anna Lapwood play through some of the world’s best film music, including everything from John Powell’s How to Train your Dragon to John Williams’ infamous Harry Potter theme.

The Hallé’s conductor Emeritus Sir Mark Elder, who served as the music director of the orchestra for over two decades, also returns to the Bridgewater Hall for two very special concerts. In November, Elder is joined by friend and collaborator Dame Imogen Cooper, to perform what is sure to be a dazzling rendition of Mozart’s final piano concerto. Almost three years on from his acclaimed performance at the Hallé’s 2023 BBC proms concert, Elder returns to the podium in May alongside Ukrainian baritone Andrii Kymach for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Spring.

In addition to the world-famous orchestra, the Hallé also boasts many other highly successful ensembles. The youth orchestra will take to the stage on multiple occasions throughout the year, including for the popular side-by-side concert in February. This unique concert sees two generations of Hallé musicians team up, as suggested by the concert’s name, in a collaborative performance, where amongst others they will play Featured Composer Unsuk Chin’s 2019 Frontispiece. The Hallé choir will also feature in much of the orchestra’s performances, including Mahler’s heroic Sixth Symphony in late May. Kahchun Wong’s affinity with Mahler’s work in particular, combined with the consistently epic sound produced by the orchestra and choir alike, promises an exceptional finale to the 25/26 season.

The orchestra prides itself on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for its diverse audiences, boasting some of the most affordable concert tickets which classical music has to offer. Ticket prices start from just £6.50 including booking fees for students and under-eighteens, and can be even cheaper if purchased at the box office in person. With performances from some of classical music’s great composers, soloists and conductors, the Hallé 25/26 concert season isn’t one to miss.