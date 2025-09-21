Preview: The Haçienda returns to The Warehouse Project

We’ve all heard the stories about the crazy eighties and lavish nineties. A time when music peaked, nightclubs were buzzing, and bars were actually affordable to drink in. The music scene in the UK was renowned for its variety and coolness, with Europeans and others alike trekking to Manchester and London to get a piece of the action. But, as the thrill began to disappear and money got tighter, clubs such as The Haçienda slowly began to close, ending the era our parents still talk about now.

However, Manchester’s Warehouse Project refuses to let the new generation of partygoers miss out on the madness, launching a Haçienda relaunch for one night only- paying homage to the ‘superclub’ that shaped so many, reviving the spirit of the golden age.

Opening in 1982, the Haçienda club moulded the rave scene that ended the 20th century, mixing acid house with iconic electronic sounds, revolutionising nightlife culture, and creating the ‘Madchester’ name. For Manchester students, this name is iconic, but something we’ve only heard about through our parents’ tales and documentaries. Graeme Park, Mike Pickering, and Jon Dasilva were some of the many resident names that filled the club with music, while guests such as Oasis, The Prodigy, Blur, and Madonna made appearances.

But, 25 years on, can we still feel the sense of community that is marvelled over, and is the euphoria of this experience truly something that can be recreated if the music stays the same?

As someone whose Spotify Wrapped just exposed the 40,000 minutes of music listened to through headphones, we cannot deny how the new generation of technology has changed things. It has never been so accessible (and cheap) to have every genre of music at our fingertips. We no longer need to purchase a record player, listen to albums through a cassette, or, even more recently, buy songs individually on the iTunes store.

However, despite these increasingly isolating changes to the industry, the magic of dance floors, clubs, and concert venues remains, establishing yet again a collective space to let loose and have fun with friends and family. The timelessness of this experience remains unifying; it allows us to connect with others and experience euphoria that transcends generations.

Kicking off this huge Haçienda line-up is Primal Scream, a Glaswegian eighties rock band who are more recently incorporating psychedelia, punk, and electronic elements. Their most notorious and influential album, Screamadelica, released in 1991, explores their journey away from rock towards an electronic, dance and acid sound. This album encapsulates the freedom and hedonism of this era, pushing boundaries and exploring individuality. Primal Scream are undoubtedly a huge household name for the ravers of the nineties, inviting a varied demographic of old-school and newfound electronic music lovers to this event.

Joining Primal Scream on this nostalgic programme, Groove Armada (GA) will be performing a DJ set. Tom Findlay and Andy Cato form the duo that is GA, achieving multiple top fifty hits on the Official UK chart and worldwide success with their singles. ‘At The River’ launched their career internationally with its euphoric but chilled melody. Whilst the dance megahit ‘Superstylin’’ shied away from their original sound, its worldwide success “gave them a lot of confidence” as Groove Armada ventured into the rave scene, taking over festivals and headlining events.

Mike Pickering and Graeme Park are also two legendary DJs from the nineties, joining together to travel back in time to their roots within The Haçienda. Pickering hosted the “groundbreaking Friday night” of The Haçienda, Nude, producing a ‘house-only’ playlist that was loved by thousands. Park, who held a nine-year residency at the club, opened Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, and travelled all across the globe with his acid-house sound. This set will certainly not be one to miss for the veteran ravers of the nineties, and, based on their iconic remix of A Guy Called Gerald‘s ‘Voodoo Ray‘, it’s definitely not one to miss for the newcomers, too.

Despite the death of their lead singer Danielle Moore early last year, Crazy P (formerly known as Crazy Penis) is an electronic band formed in 1995 that will also be playing this November. The timelessness of their iconic disco funk is infectious, with the group incorporating fantastical elements such as ‘Pure Imagination’ from 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory into the hit ‘There’s A Better Place’.

The Grammy award-winning David Morales is another huge headliner, known for his collaborations with artists such as Jamiroquai on ‘Space Cowboy’ and Mariah Carey on ‘Fantasy’. Producing internationally and gaining mass popularity across queer dancefloors and pride festivals, Morales’ early house sets and remixes provided a safe space for many and a solace from the hatred and prejudices of the early nineties. This set will be a reminder of the sanctuary that dance music can provide, emulating collectivity and community.

While The Haçienda itself remains one for the history books, this experience to time-travel back and unite with the freedom and fearlessness of the nineties rave scene enchants both young and old. For some, it’s a return to this era, and for others, it’s a discovery of what could have been. For all, however, it is one night of the year when audiences of all backgrounds can forget everything else and dance.