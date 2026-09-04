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4th September 2026

University to Open New Venue on Oxford Road

A new venue will be opened along Oxford Road by the University of Manchester.
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Credit: William Tregear @ The Mancunion

The University of Manchester Students’ Union has announced that it is opening a new pub on Oxford Road.

This StaffNet post revealed that they are seeking suggestions for the new venue’s name and that it will be located on the site of the old BrewDog. The brewery suddenly shut after the company went into administration earlier this year.

The pub will duly serve as a place to grab a coffee in the morning before lectures and as a social hangout spot at night, suitable for society gatherings and pub crawls.

Along Oxford Road, towards UoM, there are already a few pubs like Big Hands, Kro Bar and 532 in the Students’ Union and several cafés such as Corridor Coffee Co., UniCafé and Bold Street Coffee — ranked the best café to study at by The Mancunion last exam season. Currently, only Kro Bar acts as a venue for both.

Money made will be put back into support for students at the University.

The University is seeking permanent staff to fill chef positions at the venue.

Previously, the Students’ Union opened ‘Essentials’ in November 2025. It is a space where students can access necessities, such as food and hygiene products, and receive financial advice amid the cost-of-living crisis.

 

*The survey linked on the StaffNet post is closed and no longer taking responses.

 

 

Caitlin Embradura

Caitlin Embradura

First year undergraduate student studying International Disaster Management and Humanitarian Response BSc

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