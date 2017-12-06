Preview: LANY

LA alt-pop band LANY are set to return to Manchester in a string of UK and European tour dates this December. Comprised of frontman Paul Klein and Les Priest — both of whom play guitar and keyboards — and drummer Jake Goss, the trio previously played at Gorilla in March. They have since released their self-titled debut album — peaking at number 5 of Billboard’s alternative chart — and gained many devoted fans as a result.

Their music is a distinctive blend of revamped 80s vibes, swirling synth, and smooth keyboard solos, all paired with angsty lyrics about past flings — though the band miraculously avoid cliché in this department. A LANY gig is a perfect opportunity to have a dance and to get a bit emotional. They bring a unique approach to pop: their tracks are by no means simplistic or stereotypical of the genre. But don’t be under the illusion that they aren’t incredibly addictive or easy to listen to.

With 83 million Spotify streams on their most popular song ‘ILYSB’, LANY are certainly promising and highly original. This is reflected in their unique music videos, such as ‘Super Far’, the complexity of the track reflected in mind-bending camera work and surreal choreography. Just like their music, it is unexpectedly mesmerising.

The trio have previously supported huge acts such as Halsey, Troye Sivan, and John Mayer. They toured with Ellie Goulding in 2016, wowing audiences in venues such as O2 Arena in London and Manchester Arena. Yet there is no doubt that they are certainly earning their own headliner status: meteoric success in the UK seems one chart hit away. They have undeniably achieved it across the pond.

LANY will be joined by electro-pop group Colouring, who are fresh off tour with the 1975. All three bands fit nicely into an emerging genre of fresh, inventive alternative pop. Catch them before they themselves are headlining the Arena.

LANY will play the O2 Ritz on the 13th of December.