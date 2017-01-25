The Mancunion

Photo: bobaliciouslondon @Flickr

Photo: Joshua Poh@Flickr

Photo: NUS

Standing open in the Exec elections. Photo: University of Manchester Students' Union

Photo: bobaliciouslondon @Flickr

NUS react to Ipsos MORI's early release of the NSS

The National Student Survey (NSS) was emailed by Ipsos MORI to final year students before their institutions' NSS release date, on the ...

Photo: Joshua Poh@Flickr

Manchester refute claim that Vice-Chancellor is highest expenses claimant

The University of Manchester has today contested claims made by the Sunday Times that the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Dame Nancy Rothwell ...

Photo: NUS

NUS Vice-President caught on film planning to oust President

Richard Brooks, the National Union of Students' (NUS) Vice-President, has been implicated in an attempted plot to oust Malia Bouattia, as revealed ...

Standing open in the Exec elections. Photo: University of Manchester Students' Union

Standing opens for the 2017 Exec elections

The University of Manchester Students' Union has launched the opportunity for students to stand in the officer elections. Students have until the 17th ...

