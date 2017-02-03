The Mancunion

Photo: Tejvan Pettinger @ Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Tejvan Pettinger @ Wikimedia Commons

Top universities must do more for social mobility

Higher education is often a rewarding life experience for young people. It encourages independence and critical thinking, and helps to enable social ...

Photo: Robert Cutts@Wikimedia Commons

Greater Manchester's upcoming metro mayor election

As part of the Government’s devolution agenda, Greater Manchester will be electing its first metro mayor on the 4th of May. In ...

Anti-Trump march. Photo: Lucy Fletcher

Thousands march against Trump

On Monday, the 30th of January, an estimated 5,000 people gathered in Manchester’s Albert Square to demonstrate against President Trump’s executive order ...

Photo: The Mancunion

NSS boycott launched as university opts into TEF

The University of Manchester has chosen to enter the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), as the Students' Union launches their NSS boycott campaign, ...

