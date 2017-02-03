The Mancunion

Top universities must do more for social mobility1
Top universities must do more for social mobility
Higher education is often a rewarding life experience for young people. It encourages independence and critical thinking, and helps to enable social ...
Greater Manchester's upcoming metro mayor election
As part of the Government’s devolution agenda, Greater Manchester will be electing its first metro mayor on the 4th of May. In ...
Thousands march against Trump
On Monday, the 30th of January, an estimated 5,000 people gathered in Manchester’s Albert Square to demonstrate against President Trump’s executive order ...
NSS boycott launched as university opts into TEF
The University of Manchester has chosen to enter the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), as the Students' Union launches their NSS boycott campaign, ...
SOAS Jewish students ‘do not have the right’ to define anti-Semitism
SOAS, a university already embroiled in anti-Israel controversy, has denied their Jewish students the right to 'define their own oppression'
New report suggests sex and relationship education is ignored by Ofsted
— Pressure is mounting on MPs to make Sex and Relationships Education and PSHE compulsory after the release of a damning report by the British Humanist Association
Trump's executive order: Impact on students
— Ollie Potter looks at the impact of President Trump's executive travel ban on foreign and US-born students in the USA
Manchester Students' Union undergoing major refurbishment
— The commercial areas of the Students' Union are set to close from May until next September whilst the building undergoes a huge renovation project
Anti-homeless spikes removed after public backlash
— Anti-homeless spikes in Manchester have been removed due to public outcry
Global News: Science
— Read the best science news from around the world this week
British scientists advise May to welcome disaffected US counterparts
— 100 scientific researchers based in the UK have released statements urging Theresa May to be cautious of Trump’s administration, which may severely damage scientific research and data records
Wayne Rooney: record-breaker
Rooney is as good as Henry and Suárez in the Premier League era
Sunderland in Crisis: The Myth of Positive Relegation
— With Sunderland looking destined for relegation, they will lose a lot of revenue and struggle to get back into the Premier League
Preview: Super Bowl LI
— With this year’s NFL season reaching its crescendo, Toby Webb gives his opinion on the next installment of ‘The Greatest Show On Earth’, and where you can watch it in Manchester
The four phases of supporting a team in a relegation battle
— Swansea City fan Josh Jenkins is struggling with the Club's decline, this is his take on the woes of a relegation battle
Student Manchester City tickets available in the Students' Union
— From £16-£21 buy your tickets for Manchester City games from the Students' Union helpdesk
Moving to China is too good an opportunity to miss for footballers
— Premier League football supporters are livid at their beloved football stars moving to China, but is it really just a wonderful opportunity they can not turn down?
Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
— An impressive display from Manchester City wasn't enough to take all three points unfortunately, as Spurs clawed back a 2-2 draw at The Etihad Stadium
Top universities must do more for social mobility
After experiencing gender and class-based discrimination whilst she attended Imperial College London, Martha Hilton was driven to establish the researching charity, Educating All at RECLAIM
- » Is ‘relatable’ online content homogenising us?
- » Latin stereotypes are getting old
- » The best way to counter PC culture is to speak your mind
- » Sankeys closes: who saw this coming?
Are letting agents doing enough for student tenants?
Are students really to blame for their poor standards of housing?
A student life: The Wild Washerwomen
Interview: Naa Acquah — General Secretary
University of Manchester Students' Union backs BDS
Austere approach to student noise problem is not working
New Year, miserable you?
We discuss how New Year’s resolutions can do more harm than good, and why you shouldn’t wait till January 1st to make changes
Race for Life in the New Year!
In defence of all-nighters
The Women's March: Sexism on social media
Review : Pangaea – Land before time
Hannah Brierley, a Pangaea regular, reports back on what was a damp and unimpressive Pangaea
Interview: Frank Turner
Interview: J. Chambers
Review: Passengers
Final Fantasy XV – Review
As a jumping-off point, Final Fantasy XV is a great place to be introduced to the series, and is also rewarding for fans. It took ten years, but it was worth the wait
Battlefield 1: review
Nintendo Classic: Review
The dawn of the NES
‘Clean Eating’ – A Food Fad Gone Wrong?
Some of the biggest foodies of our time are turning their ethos' on their head, but, how serious are the bad claims against 'clean eating'?
Chilli Banana – Didsbury
Lemon Chicken recipe
Mix up your mince
Head over heels for fashion in La La Land
The biggest film of the year has left us lusting after the City of Stars with its singing, dancing, big dreams and, most importantly, its fifties inspired wardrobe
Beauty buys worth the splurge
New Year, New Predictions
A post exam treat
Whitworth director Maria Balshaw becomes first female director of Tate
Maria Balshaw steps into her new role as the first female director of the Tate
New Year New Manchester
Review: Strange and Familiar: Britain as Revealed by International Photographers
A guide to art over the Christmas break
Review: Narvik
A truly haunting and mesmerising play by Lizzie Nunnery
Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Review: The Peony Pavilion – Chinese National Ballet
What is coming to Manchester's theatres in semester two
Poet of the week: Elizabeth Gibson
Elizabeth Gibson is the first of weekly published poets in The Mancunion
Review: A Minger's Tale by R. B. N. Bookmark
Why Manchester does not need your poetry 'crown'
No end to Anthony Burgess