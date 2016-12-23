KCL lecturer calls LGBT+ campaigners the 'Gaystapo'1
KCL lecturer calls LGBT+ campaigners the 'Gaystapo'
A lecturer in mental health at King's College London has reacted to the removal of a picture on campus of a former Archbishop of ...
University of Manchester Students' Union backs BDS
The Students’ Union’s final Senate meeting of the year passed one of their most hotly debated motions to date, as the delegates voted ...
A response to Everyday Feminism: Take control of yourselves
In her article “Everyday Feminism: Take control of yourselves” in The Mancunion, Elrica Degirmen argues that some aspects of the feminist movement "make ...
KCL lecturer calls LGBT+ campaigners the ‘Gaystapo’
A KCL lecturer has likened LGBT students to Nazis following a long campaign to remove a portrait of KCL alumnus Lord Carey of Clifton, following his comments opposing same-sex marriage and advocating conversion therapy
— Tom Patterson reports on this month's 20th anniversary celebrations of Huaxia Supplementary School
— A Northern Quarter creative agency are asking people to submit their strangest gift ideas,to raise awareness for children’s charity Wood Street Mission
— The competition offers UoM students and recent alumni a chance to receive expert feedback on their business ideas and the chance to get their business off the ground
— Megan Harvey reports on seeing the comedy science duo in front of a live audience at the Museum of Science & Industry
— An evening of dialogue at Manchester Students' Union to celebrate and encourage integration between religious communities
— Keep up to date with what's happening at tonight's Senate meeting
Dane Massey looks into the small Cypriot club's success in Europe, and how others have emulated it since
— The title race is hotting up, as Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal and Liverpool up to second position on Sunday afternoon
— Manchester United needed all three points against Crystal Palace. How did they play individually?
— Manchester United desperately needed all three points when they visited the Hawthorns
— Pep Guardiola is trying to introduce a new way of playing at Manchester City, but we need to be patient with him
— Manchester United picked up yet another draw in the Premier League, but who kept them in it and who let the side down?
— Dane Massey explains how Jose Mourinho picking Michael Carrick more regularly will help Manchester United
Three reasons to oppose the Boycott Israel movement
In light of the SU's decision to endorse the BDS campaign, Sam Glover asks whether the global boycott movement is the best route to progress
University of Manchester Students’ Union backs BDS
After the Students' Union voted to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, The Mancunion looks into the debates surrounding the movement
How to cope with anxiety at university
If you suffer with anxiety at university, you're not alone and there are so many services that can help you to manage it whilst completing your studies
Top 5: Songs to Mourn 2016
“2016 is gonna be MY year”, you said on January 1st, and chaos descended thenceforth
Review — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One is a beautiful love letter to the Star Wars mythology
Final Fantasy XV – Review
As a jumping-off point, Final Fantasy XV is a great place to be introduced to the series, and is also rewarding for fans. It took ten years, but it was worth the wait
Meat Allergies
The shocking truth behind the rise of red meat allergies
When pop art met fashion
Following the recent opening of 'Artist Rooms: Andy Warhol' at The Whitworth Art Gallery, Deputy Fashion and Beauty Editor Sophie Soar ruminates upon Andy Warhol's influence in fashion since the sixties
Review: Strange and Familiar: Britain as Revealed by International Photographers
Manchester Art Gallery displays a fascinating insight into international views of British life
Review: An Evening of Puccini
An opera with a twist, it's both funny and accessible
No end to Anthony Burgess
Elliot Mills argues the case for a place in the literary heritage of Manchester for Anthony Burgess, a man often left out of the narrative
