The Mancunion

The University of Manchester Students' Union has launched the opportunity for students to stand in the officer elections. Students have until the 17th ...
On the 23rd of December, Baroness Ruth Deech, Britain’s first higher education adjudicator, claimed that some Jewish students are avoiding particular top ...
More than 40 websites which deal in fake degrees have been shutdown as part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent institutions. Some ...
2016 was like living through a fine disaster movie — terrible things are happening all around you, but at least the music ...
News »
Standing opens for the 2017 Exec elections
Standing in the University of Manchester's Students' Union Exec elections is now open to students until the 17th of February
- » Baroness Deech’s claims that UoM is a ‘no-go’ for Jewish Students criticised
— UJS and Manchester J-Soc have dismissed Baroness Deech's claims that Jewish Students are unlikely to attend Manchester University due to anti-Semitism within the student body
- » Fraudulent degree selling websites targeted
— The government are cracking down on companies who are duping students into acquiring fraudulent degrees
- » Elrow uses ‘disrespectful’ picture of Hindu god in promotional poster
— There has been outrage in reaction to Elrow's use of a Hindu God in their promotional material, prompting many to accuse them of 'appalling' cultural appropriation
- » KCL lecturer calls LGBT+ campaigners the ‘Gaystapo’
— A KCL lecturer has likened LGBT students to Nazis following a long campaign to remove a portrait of KCL alumnus Lord Carey of Clifton, following his comments opposing same-sex marriage and advocating conversion therapy
- » Huaxia Supplementary School’s 20th Anniversary
— Tom Patterson reports on this month's 20th anniversary celebrations of Huaxia Supplementary School
- » Project invites people to submit the strangest gift ideas
— A Northern Quarter creative agency are asking people to submit their strangest gift ideas,to raise awareness for children’s charity Wood Street Mission
Sport »
MUFC Player Ratings: Manchester United vs Sunderland
Could David Moyes return to haunt Old Trafford? How did United's players play against their former manager?
- » Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
— Manchester City, one man down, were victorious against Burnley at The Etihad stadium in their first game of 2017
- » APOEL Nicosia’s miracle of 2012 – and how their legacy has lived on
— Dane Massey looks into the small Cypriot club's success in Europe, and how others have emulated it since
- » Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal: offsides, tributes, and Octopussy
— The title race is hotting up, as Manchester City leapfrogged Arsenal and Liverpool up to second position on Sunday afternoon
- » MUFC Player Ratings: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
— Manchester United needed all three points against Crystal Palace. How did they play individually?
- » MUFC Player Ratings: West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United
— Manchester United desperately needed all three points when they visited the Hawthorns
- » Patience is a virtue
— Pep Guardiola is trying to introduce a new way of playing at Manchester City, but we need to be patient with him
Opinion »
Why Manchester Students’ Union supports BDS
Sara Khan defends the SU's support for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign, and challenges claims that the movement is anti-Semitic
- » Homophobic Richard Hammond takes ignorance to a new level
- » Three reasons to oppose the Boycott Israel movement
- » 2016, psychedelia and The Beatles
- » The devilish web
Features »
University of Manchester Students’ Union backs BDS
After the Students' Union voted to endorse the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, The Mancunion looks into the debates surrounding the movement
- » Austere approach to student noise problem is not working
- » A student life: chair of the Polo society
- » “You’re a total cuck mangina”
- » Diego Garcia & Camp Thunder Cove: The UK’s Dark Secret
Lifestyle »
How to cope with anxiety at university
If you suffer with anxiety at university, you're not alone and there are so many services that can help you to manage it whilst completing your studies
- » Why are Christmas adverts so effective?
- » Festive season shopping got you frazzled?
- » Men more likely to suffer from academic ‘imposter syndrome’ than women
Music »
Album: Run the Jewels — Run the Jewels 3
Fiery and fluid, the hip-hop duo's surprise third album is their best yet, writes Madeleine Jones
- » Top 10 Albums of 2016
- » Top 5: Songs to Mourn 2016
- » Remembering George Michael
Film »
Review — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Rogue One is a beautiful love letter to the Star Wars mythology
- » Review: Snowden
- » Review: Bleed For This
- » Last Tango in Paris abuse allegations resurfaced
Games »
Final Fantasy XV – Review
As a jumping-off point, Final Fantasy XV is a great place to be introduced to the series, and is also rewarding for fans. It took ten years, but it was worth the wait
- » Battlefield 1: review
- » Nintendo Classic: Review
- » The dawn of the NES
Food & Drink »
Meat Allergies
The shocking truth behind the rise of red meat allergies
- » Cookie cutter perfect biscuits
- » Christmas markets: La Cuisine Provençale
- » Shoryu
Fashion & Beauty »
New Year, slightly altered me
Let's be realistic, we all have fashion and beauty habits, they're hard earned and harder to shake. 2017 does not mean a lifestyle overhaul but there is definitely room for a few improvements
- » When pop art met fashion
- » Make your bright hair dreams come true
- » It’s competition time!
Arts »
Review: Strange and Familiar: Britain as Revealed by International Photographers
Manchester Art Gallery displays a fascinating insight into international views of British life
- » A guide to art over the Christmas break
- » Artist Rooms: Andy Warhol at the Whitworth
- » Castlefield Gallery: Miniature World
Theatre »
Review: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
The audience at the Lowry were treated to a wonderful performance that was visually superb and entertaining from beginning to end
- » Review: Sweet Charity
- » Review: An Evening of Puccini
- » Interview: VANT
Books »
No end to Anthony Burgess
Elliot Mills argues the case for a place in the literary heritage of Manchester for Anthony Burgess, a man often left out of the narrative
- » Top 5: Books that shaped my year
- » Introducing the University of Manchester’s UniSlam team 2017
- » Review: Louder Than Words Festival