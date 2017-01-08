The Mancunion

Standing open in the Exec elections. Photo: University of Manchester Students' Union

Standing opens for the 2017 Exec elections

The University of Manchester Students' Union has launched the opportunity for students to stand in the officer elections. Students have until the 17th ...

Photo:, Wikimedia Commons

Baroness Deech's claims that UoM is a 'no-go' for Jewish Students criticised

On the 23rd of December, Baroness Ruth Deech, Britain’s first higher education adjudicator, claimed that some Jewish students are avoiding particular top ...

Photo: NTU Graduation Week@Flickr

Fraudulent degree selling websites targeted

More than 40 websites which deal in fake degrees have been shutdown as part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent institutions. Some ...

Photo: Rebekah Shaw

Top 10 Albums of 2016

2016 was like living through a fine disaster movie — terrible things are happening all around you, but at least the music ...

