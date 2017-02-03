The Mancunion

Top universities must do more for social mobility1
Top universities must do more for social mobility
Higher education is often a rewarding life experience for young people. It encourages independence and critical thinking, and helps to enable social ...
Greater Manchester's upcoming metro mayor election
As part of the Government’s devolution agenda, Greater Manchester will be electing its first metro mayor on the 4th of May. In ...
Thousands march against Trump
On Monday, the 30th of January, an estimated 5,000 people gathered in Manchester’s Albert Square to demonstrate against President Trump’s executive order ...
NSS boycott launched as university opts into TEF
The University of Manchester has chosen to enter the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), as the Students' Union launches their NSS boycott campaign, ...
News »
SOAS Jewish students ‘do not have the right’ to define anti-Semitism
SOAS, a university already embroiled in anti-Israel controversy, has denied their Jewish students the right to 'define their own oppression'
- » New report suggests sex and relationship education is ignored by Ofsted
— Pressure is mounting on MPs to make Sex and Relationships Education and PSHE compulsory after the release of a damning report by the British Humanist Association
- » Trump’s executive order: Impact on students
— Ollie Potter looks at the impact of President Trump's executive travel ban on foreign and US-born students in the USA
- » Manchester Students’ Union undergoing major refurbishment
— The commercial areas of the Students' Union are set to close from May until next September whilst the building undergoes a huge renovation project
- » Anti-homeless spikes removed after public backlash
— Anti-homeless spikes in Manchester have been removed due to public outcry
- » Global News: Science
— Read the best science news from around the world this week
- » British scientists advise May to welcome disaffected US counterparts
— 100 scientific researchers based in the UK have released statements urging Theresa May to be cautious of Trump’s administration, which may severely damage scientific research and data records
Sport »
Manchester City 2-1 Swansea City
Manchester City leave it late at The Etihad to take all three points against a struggling Swansea City in the Premier League, curtesy of a Gabriel Jesus last minute winner
- » Randy going to Wrestlemania… outta nowhere
— This year's Royal Rumble was one to remember, though not necessarily for the right reasons
- » Whatever drives you, run with us: The University of Manchester’s Purple Wave
— The University of Manchester are running the 10K and aiming to get even more runners than last year
- » Eurowatch: Ligue 1
— In the latest Eurowatch, Josh looks at the French first division
- » Lay off the referees and introduce technology
— George Green makes the case for less criticism of officials and some technological updates to decision making
- » London to Paris bike ride 2017: cross the channel for charity
— Be inspired to do something different this year for Breast Cancer Now
- » Wayne Rooney: record-breaker
— Rooney is as good as Henry and Suárez in the Premier League era
Opinion »
Trump needs to know the wrongs of torture
With Trump having shown his support for torture, Alex Pigott looks into why it is both unjustified and unnecessary
- » Top universities must do more for social mobility
- » Is ‘relatable’ online content homogenising us?
- » Latin stereotypes are getting old
- » The best way to counter PC culture is to speak your mind
Features »
Interview: Emma Atkins – Education Officer
We spoke to Emma about the issues she has been tackling, particularly the TEF
- » Are letting agents doing enough for student tenants?
- » A student life: The Wild Washerwomen
- » Interview: Naa Acquah — General Secretary
- » University of Manchester Students’ Union backs BDS
Lifestyle »
Valentine’s Day for singles
Single this Valentine's Day? Not to worry, we've got a list of reasons why you should embrace the single life, and why it's not all doom and gloom
- » Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions
- » New Year, miserable you?
- » Race for Life in the New Year!
Music »
Live: The Head and the Heart
The Head and the Heart filled Manchester's Gorilla with a polished and passionate performance, writes Ruth Foran
- » Review : Pangaea – Land before time
- » Interview: Frank Turner
- » Interview: J. Chambers
Film »
Review: A Monster Calls
James Gill's thoughts on the adaptation of Patrick Ness's highly acclaimed novel
- » Feature: T2 and Danny Boyle Q&A
- » Review: Jackie
- » Top 5: Films about food
Games »
Final Fantasy XV – Review
As a jumping-off point, Final Fantasy XV is a great place to be introduced to the series, and is also rewarding for fans. It took ten years, but it was worth the wait
- » Battlefield 1: review
- » Nintendo Classic: Review
- » The dawn of the NES
Food & Drink »
Review: Tariff and Dale
'After being so blown away by the hit Thai starter, I wasn’t sure I wanted to move on, but, the flaky pastry of the sausage roll was rather tempting'
- » Review: Bundobust
- » Blood orange sorbet recipe
- » ‘Clean Eating’ – A Food Fad Gone Wrong?
Fashion & Beauty »
Head over heels for fashion in La La Land
The biggest film of the year has left us lusting after the City of Stars with its singing, dancing, big dreams and, most importantly, its fifties inspired wardrobe
- » Beauty buys worth the splurge
- » New Year, New Predictions
- » A post exam treat
Arts »
David Hockney designs special edition logo for The Sun newspaper
Is David Hockney 'trolling' the tabloid newspaper with his latest work of art? Georgia Welch takes a look
- » Whitworth director Maria Balshaw becomes first female director of Tate
- » New Year New Manchester
- » Review: Strange and Familiar: Britain as Revealed by International Photographers
Theatre »
Review: Amadeus
London's National Theatre comes to Manchester's HOME, first class entertainment at a Northern price
- » Review: Narvik
- » Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
- » Review: The Peony Pavilion – Chinese National Ballet
Books »
Manchester poets come an incredible third place in national Uni Slam contest
Kayleigh Hicks reviews the events of Uni-Slam 2017 and the University of Manchester's team, where Manchester poets performed a piece about art dying and were ironically penalised for going over the time limit
- » Hardy’s Well: a surface level re-reading
- » Poet of the week: Elizabeth Gibson
- » Review: A Minger’s Tale by R. B. N. Bookmark