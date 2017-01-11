The Mancunion

Britain's biggest student newspaper

Photo: Joshua Poh @Flickr

Manchester refute claim that Vice-Chancellor is highest expenses

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 1
Photo: NUS

NUS Vice-President caught on film planning to oust

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 2
Standing open in the Exec elections. Photo: University of Manchester Students' Union

Standing opens for the 2017 Exec elections

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 3
Photo:, Wikimedia Commons

Baroness Deech's claims that UoM is a 'no-go'

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 4
Photo: Joshua Poh @Flickr

Manchester refute claim that Vice-Chancellor is highest expenses claimant

The University of Manchester has today contested claims made by the Sunday Times that the University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Dame Nancy Rothwell ...

Photo: NUS

NUS Vice-President caught on film planning to oust President

Richard Brooks, the National Union of Students' (NUS) Vice-President, has been implicated in an attempted plot to oust Malia Bouattia, as revealed ...

Standing open in the Exec elections. Photo: University of Manchester Students' Union

Standing opens for the 2017 Exec elections

The University of Manchester Students' Union has launched the opportunity for students to stand in the officer elections. Students have until the 17th ...

Photo:, Wikimedia Commons

Baroness Deech's claims that UoM is a 'no-go' for Jewish Students criticised

On the 23rd of December, Baroness Ruth Deech, Britain’s first higher education adjudicator, claimed that some Jewish students are avoiding particular top ...

News »

Read More »

Sport »

Read More »

Opinion »

Read More »

Features »

Read More »

Lifestyle »

Read More »

Music »

Read More »

Film »

Read More »

Games »

Read More »

Food & Drink »

Read More »

Fashion & Beauty »

Read More »

Arts »

Read More »

Theatre »

Read More »

Books »

Read More »