Photo: The Mancunion

NSS boycott launched as university opts into TEF

Posted on Jan 27, 2017 1
Photo: Annie Abu

90% of Manchester students are victims of crime

Posted on Jan 30, 2017 2
Photo: Joshua Poh @Flickr

NSS boycott threatens student economics society campaign

Posted on Jan 27, 2017 3
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Remembering: Holocaust Memorial Day

Posted on Jan 27, 2017 4
Photo: The Mancunion

NSS boycott launched as university opts into TEF

The University of Manchester has chosen to enter the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), as the Students' Union launches their NSS boycott campaign, ...

Photo: Annie Abu

90% of Manchester students are victims of crime

A student safety study by the University of Manchester Students’ Union has revealed that almost all students have been victims of crime ...

Photo: Joshua Poh @Flickr

NSS boycott threatens student economics society campaign

The University of Manchester's Post-Crash Economics Society (PCES) has argued that the boycott of the National Student Survey (NSS), which is backed ...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Remembering: Holocaust Memorial Day

January 27th 1945 is the date that the Auschwitz Birkenau Concentration Camp in occupied Poland was liberated. In October 2016, I had ...

