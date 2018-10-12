Crystal Maze Manchester introduce student discount

‘The Crystal Maze Experience’, Manchester, has introduced a new student discount scheme. The award-winning attraction, based on the hit 90’s show is offering a 10% discount for students.

The attraction is run by a dedicated ‘Maze Master’ who leads you through four time zones while you attempt to win crystals. The number of crystals you obtain equals the amount of time you and your team receive in the Crystal Dome. This is where you attempt to gain tokens to get on the leader board. The four time zones include; Aztec, Medieval, Industrial, and Futuristic.

Each time zone challenges different skills be it physical, mental, skill or mystery — your team captain then nominates a member of your group to partake in these.

The original price of the attraction ranges between £31.50-£52.50 depending on the popularity of the slot you are booking and the number of people in your party. The discount runs from Sunday to Friday and only includes selected shows. All booking must be completed online, prior to the date and guests must have a valid Student ID photo card.

Located near the Manchester Museum of Science and Industry, off Lower Byrom street, the attraction is easily accessible.