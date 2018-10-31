Manchester academic wins prestigious award for work on climate change

Dr. Joanne Catherine Jordan, a climate change specialist at the University of Manchester, has been presented with a significant award in recognition of her work to communicate her research to the public. As part of the 2018 Early Career Researchers UK Awards, Dr. Jordan was granted the prize by Elsevier — a prominent information and analytics company — specifically in acknowledgment for her effective methods of stressing the purpose and significance of her research.

Numerous education sessions, documentaries, public meetings, and even theatrical performances have been used by Dr. Jordan to engage both international and domestic members of the public in her project ‘The Lived Experience of Climate Change’. This enterprise consisted of an investigation into the impact of climate change on a group of low-income residents living in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The project went on to win numerous awards throughout the academic community, including: a Research in Film Award from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, as well as a University of Manchester Making A Difference Award. Of this most recent success, Dr Jordan said “Winning this award is a huge honour, but far more importantly it provides recognition of the importance of working with those that will be impacted the most by climate change.”