Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles Dodgers to win ninth World Series

The Boston Red Sox secured their ninth World Series after victoru against the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 at Dodger Stadium. The title is their fourth since 2004 after breaking the so-called “Curse of the Bambino”, a superstition evolving from the failure to win the World Series for 86 years.

The Red Sox were managed by Alex Cora who led the team to a club-record 108 wins in the regular season, and an impressive 11-3 record in the postseason. Boston beat the defending World Series champions Houston Astros as well as the 100-win New York Yankees on their journey to the title. Cora, who previously won a World Series as a player in 2007 with the Red Sox, became the fifth manager to win in their first year.

Talking at the victory parade Cora said: “The New York Yankees, yeah, the sky was falling,” Cora said. “We lost Game 2, and there was panicking here, everybody’s all, ‘woah, it’s over.’ We scored 16 at Yankee Stadium. Suck on it.”

The game Cora was referring to was Game 3, where Boston trounced the Yankees 16-1 at their own stadium to take a 2-1 lead in the series and spur them on to win the games that followed. While his team may have got the better of them this time, they are still far short of the incredible 27 World Series titles the Yankees have collected over the years.